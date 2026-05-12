GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 56 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
In match 56 of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 12, with SRH winning the toss and opting to field first. GT arrive in strong form with four straight wins, sitting third on 14 points from 11 matches, and can go top with a win in Ahmedabad. SRH are right in the mix too, having won four of their last five games and eyeing a leap to the summit, making this a tightly poised battle at the top. GT’s in-form attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan meets SRH’s powerful batting unit featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in a high-stakes showdown. Get all the action in pictures here.
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