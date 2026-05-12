GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 56 At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

In match 56 of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 12, with SRH winning the toss and opting to field first. GT arrive in strong form with four straight wins, sitting third on 14 points from 11 matches, and can go top with a win in Ahmedabad. SRH are right in the mix too, having won four of their last five games and eyeing a leap to the summit, making this a tightly poised battle at the top. GT’s in-form attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan meets SRH’s powerful batting unit featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in a high-stakes showdown. Get all the action in pictures here.

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Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins walk after the toss of coin during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Sai Sudharsan Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, rightt and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets to score as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, left looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill IPL
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill returns to pavilion after his dismissal by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderbad, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, left and Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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