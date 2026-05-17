Delhi CNG Price Hiked Again, Auto-Taxi Unions Seek Fare Revision

In Delhi, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was up by 1 per kilogram on Sunday, marking the second increase in just two days. Daily commuters, particularly those who rely on CNG-powered cars, taxis, and private vehicles across the NCR, are likely to be affected by ongoing changes.



CNG in the nation's capital will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, up from ₹79.09 per kg, following the most recent increase.



The latest hike follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route.