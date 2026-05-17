Delhi CNG Price Hiked Again, Auto-Taxi Unions Seek Fare Revision

Summary of this article
CNG prices in Delhi were raised by ₹1 per kg on Sunday to ₹80.09/kg, marking the second hike within two days amid the West Asia crisis and fuel supply concerns.
Petrol and diesel prices in the capital have also gone up by ₹3 per litre each, increasing pressure on commuters and transport operators.
Auto and taxi unions have urged the Delhi government to revise fares, seeking a hike in minimum fares, per-kilometre charges, luggage fees and waiting charges.
In Delhi, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was up by 1 per kilogram on Sunday, marking the second increase in just two days. Daily commuters, particularly those who rely on CNG-powered cars, taxis, and private vehicles across the NCR, are likely to be affected by ongoing changes.
CNG in the nation's capital will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, up from ₹79.09 per kg, following the most recent increase.
The latest hike follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route.
Concerns about growing transport expenses in the Delhi-NCR area were heightened earlier on Friday when CNG prices were already increased by 2 per kilogram.
In the meantime, Delhi's petrol prices have increased by ₹3 per litre, from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77. Additionally, the price of diesel has increased by ₹3 per litre, from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67.
The Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that a tariff revision would ease drivers' financial burden and avoid disagreements with passengers over fees.
The unions have called for raising the per-kilometre charge from ₹11 to ₹15 and raising the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km from ₹30 to ₹50.
Additionally, they have requested an extra ₹25 for luggage and a waiting cost of ₹1 per minute. The present night pricing system, which permits a 25% premium between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., should stay in place, they added.