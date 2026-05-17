Delhi CNG Price Raised By ₹1 Per Kg, Second Hike In 48 Hours Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Summary of this article
CNG prices in Delhi and NCR were raised by Re 1 per kg on Sunday, marking the second hike in less than 48 hours.
Rates in Delhi have now reached Rs 80.09 per kg.
Auto and taxi unions have urged the Delhi government to revise fares, seeking an increase in minimum charges, higher per-kilometre rates, and additional waiting and luggage fees.
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were hiked by Re 1 per kilogram in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, marking the second increase in less than 48 hours, news agency ANI reported.
With the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg, while prices in Noida and Ghaziabad have risen to Rs 88.70 per kg. The hike comes after CNG prices were increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 15, adding to concerns over rising transport and commuting costs across the Delhi-NCR region.
Petrol and diesel prices have also gone up in the national capital. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77, while diesel prices have increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.
The latest fuel price hikes have triggered concerns among transport operators, with auto and taxi unions seeking a revision in fares.
In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said an increase in fares would ease the financial burden on drivers and help avoid disputes with passengers over charges.
The unions have demanded that the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres be increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50, while the per-kilometre fare should be revised upward from Rs 11 to Rs 15.
They have also sought waiting charges of Rs 1 per minute along with an additional luggage fee of Rs 25. However, the unions said the existing night fare structure, which permits a 25 per cent surcharge between 11 pm and 5 am, should remain unchanged.
Explaining the latest increase, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), North India’s largest CNG distributor, said the revision was aimed at partially offsetting higher input costs and the sharp appreciation of the US dollar.
“The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD,” the statement read.
“Even after revision, CNG would still offer up to 45% saving towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices,” it added.
(with inputs from The Hindu and HT)