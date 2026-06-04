AI Disruption in India: How Automation Is Killing White-Collar Jobs and Forcing a Shift to Gig Work

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Every year, India produces around eight million graduates overall, with nearly three million engineering graduates—out of which about 1.5 million are considered decent engineers. Till 2020, all of these decent engineers were absorbed into IT services jobs. In the past three years, these 1.5 million jobs per annum have declined to almost zero, which, in turn, means that even the better engineering graduates now have very little demand for their services.

That’s the first layer of challenge in the system. Now, after IT services, another big sector for recruitment was banking. And you are seeing that by the year ending March 2026, even that sector is not creating jobs. Rather, it is shedding jobs.

In that context, banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have shed around 6,000 people each in the financial year of 2026. If you aggregate white-collar jobs since 2020, the number of jobs over the last few years has almost come to a complete standstill. There have been very few white-collar jobs in the past three years, and for our 80 lakh graduates every year, there are very few takers for their services.

Now, this is the first dimension of the crisis. Actually, the number of graduates today has gone up from around 50-60 lakh a decade ago to about 80 lakh now. But for these graduates, even the better ones, there is really no demand. You can then look at the next level of the challenge, which applies to those who already have jobs.

So far, I was discussing those who don’t have jobs. Now, let’s come to those who have white-collar jobs. Both the income tax data of the Government of India and our analysis of compensation show that after adjusting for inflation, compensation has shrunk about five per cent per annum over the last decade. Because there is such a surplus, there is so much labour and talent available, those who have jobs are also getting squeezed by their employers.

This trend was visible even before the beginning of AI. AI has only started impacting things recently. Across sectors, not just IT services but also banks and retail, as employers in India and the West deploy more AI, the impact on white-collar jobs will become even more widespread.

At the same time, in sectors like residential real estate, in markets such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, we are seeing a build-up of inventory. My view is that as AI adoption increases, this pressure will intensify across sectors. Alongside this, there is a social-media effect. Indians spend nearly five hours a day on social media, where they see curated images of wealth and luxury. This has led to two outcomes.

One is taking on more household debts than any other country in the world. Two is more futures and options trading than almost any other country in the world. The losses from futures and options trading, for the third year running, are around $11 billion, or Rs 1.1 lakh crore, roughly the same as the Government of India’s education budget. So, if you look at it together, these are three sets of forces, jobs, wages, and social behaviour, shaping the economy, consumption and the nation’s destiny.