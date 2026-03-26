US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

Iran has dismissed a US ceasefire proposal and set out its own conditions, including reparations and authority over the Strait of Hormuz. IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US and Israeli strikes on Iran have continued, with attacks reported in Isfahan, Shiraz and other cities. Two boys were killed in one strike near Shiraz, according to Iranian state media. Iran has rejected a US 15-point ceasefire proposal, calling it excessive, and has set out its own conditions for any pause in the fighting. These include an end to attacks, reparations for damage and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran says it will keep fighting. In Lebanon, Israeli forces have carried out further strikes and say they are expanding a buffer zone in the south, where clashes with Hezbollah are under way. Iranian missiles have again targeted Israel.

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26 Mar 2026, 09:30:19 am IST US Israel Iran War LIVE: Heavy Strikes Reported Around Isfahan Amid Wider Israeli Attacks Heavy strikes were reported early Thursday near Isfahan, a city located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of Tehran, according to activists in Iran. The pro-reform outlet Ham Mihan said online that strikes had taken place in the area. Isfahan hosts a significant Iranian air base along with other military facilities, and it is also the site of one of the nuclear locations targeted by the United States during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June. The semiofficial Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said the attacks hit “two residential areas,” but did not provide further details. Earlier, Israel’s military announced it had carried out “a wide-scale wave of strikes” across Iran, including in Isfahan.