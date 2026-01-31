Manoj Tiwari Files Police Complaint Over Fake Facebook Account

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lodged a police complaint in Delhi against a fake Facebook account operating in his name.
The impersonation profile posted a video criticising the now-stayed UGC regulations along with his photo.
Tiwari said his verified account has a blue tick and urged police to arrest the person behind the “conspiracy.”
Manoj Tiwari, a BJP Lok Sabha MP, has reported a "fake" Facebook account in his name to the police.
In a post on X on Saturday, the North East Delhi MP—who is also a well-known Bhojpuri musician and actor—said that although he had earlier voiced his disapproval of the "fake" ID, it was surprisingly active.
Tiwari filed the complaint at the Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi after a video including a picture of the MP and a harsh critique of the now-stayed UGC restrictions was uploaded from the aforementioned Facebook ID.
"Some unknown person under a conspiracy is operating a fake Facebook ID in my name. My real Facebook ID has a blue tick. I lodged a police complaint on January 22, yet the fake ID is active, and the person operating it was not caught," Tiwari said in his post, demanding that the police arrest the person.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations on discrimination against SC, ST, and OBC students in higher educational institutions were recently stayed by the Supreme Court amid protests, amid apprehensions that they may be misused against the general category people.
It was claimed that the new regulations, which were ostensibly implemented in the name of equality at universities, would make it impossible for students in the general category to defend themselves.