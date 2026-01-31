Manoj Tiwari Files Police Complaint Over Fake Facebook Account

Manoj Tiwari, a BJP Lok Sabha MP, has reported a "fake" Facebook account in his name to the police.



In a post on X on Saturday, the North East Delhi MP—who is also a well-known Bhojpuri musician and actor—said that although he had earlier voiced his disapproval of the "fake" ID, it was surprisingly active.



Tiwari filed the complaint at the Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi after a video including a picture of the MP and a harsh critique of the now-stayed UGC restrictions was uploaded from the aforementioned Facebook ID.