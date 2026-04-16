Outlook Explainer | How Recent Israeli Actions Are Fuelling Fears Of A ‘Greater Israel’ Project

Since 1967, Israel has expanded settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories considered occupied under international law. Over time, this has created what many analysts describe as a “de facto annexation”. More than 700,000 Israeli settlers now live beyond the 1967 lines. During the 1948 Naqba, at least 700,000 to 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes or fled through violent means, becoming refugees. More recently, since 7 October 2023, an estimated 1.9 million Palestinians, which is nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip, have been displaced as a result of the violence caused by Israel.