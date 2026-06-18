Kerala Organ Donation Racket Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Multiple Locations In The State

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
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Part of an alleged money laundering and organ donation racket investigation, the searches were carried out at five locations in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts

Enforcement Directorate
Kerala Organ Donation Racket Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Multiple Locations In The State Photo: Screengrab from X/@dir_ed
Summary of this article

The organ donation process entails complex verification procedures, requiring certificates and clearances from the police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs

Police probe reveals the accused allegedly fabricated documents to circumvent these procedures

The accused, active since August 2023, had allegedly faked several documents including letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, police clearance certificates, and letters in the names of MLAs, MPs, and police officers

Raids were conducted at multiple hospitals and residences across Kerala by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. Part of a money laundering and organ donation racket investigation, the searches were carried out at five locations in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts from 6 in the morning, officials said. Sources added that bank transactions and medical records related to organ donations were examined by the investigators.

This investigation follows multiple FIRs registered in recent years, in multiple districts across Kerala, against a racket that allegedly forged documents to facilitate illegal organ donations.

Probe Findings

The initial probe showed that the accused acted as intermediaries between organ donors, recipients, and hospitals, to arrange donations for hefty sums, sources told PTI. 

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The ED registered a money laundering case based on the findings. Following which, the prime accused, identified as Najeeb of Kasaragod, was arrested last month in Uttar Pradesh.

Thursday’s searches were held in hospitals, including three locations in Kochi, that allegedly had financial transactions with Najeeb.

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Typical organ donation process entails complex verification procedures, requiring certificates and clearances from the police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs. Police inquiries revealed that the accused allegedly fabricated documents to circumvent these procedures.

The accused, active since August 2023, had allegedly faked several documents including letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, police clearance certificates, and letters in the names of MLAs, MPs, and police officers, the FIRs stated. Even recommendation letters of several prominent doctors had been forged, added the police.

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