The Men Who Run The Ram Temple Trust and The July 6 Meet Which Will Decide Its Future

Authorities officially established the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in February 2020. During its inaugural meeting in New Delhi, the board appointed Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as president and Champat Rai as general secretary. Govind Giri Maharaj took over as treasurer. Former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who served as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assumed the role of temple construction committee chairman.