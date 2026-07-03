The Men Who Run The Ram Temple Trust and The July 6 Meet Which Will Decide Its Future

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled a crucial meeting in Ayodhya on July 6 to address allegations of temple donation embezzlement.
General secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra have offered to step down from their administrative roles on moral grounds.
The autonomous trust operates independently of both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, with decision-making power resting solely with its permanent trustees.
A high-stakes meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled for July 6 to address allegations regarding the embezzlement of temple donations. The gathering will establish the future course of the organisation.
General secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have offered to step down from their administrative roles on moral grounds. Their potential exit leaves the trust at a critical administrative crossroads.
The trust operates as a fully autonomous entity completely independent and not answerable to the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government with decision-making authority resting entirely with its permanent trustees.
Origins and Power Structure
The trust originated from a direct Supreme Court mandate. The apex court directed the Union government to form a body for building and managing the Ayodhya temple through its November 2019 title dispute judgement.
Authorities officially established the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in February 2020. During its inaugural meeting in New Delhi, the board appointed Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as president and Champat Rai as general secretary. Govind Giri Maharaj took over as treasurer. Former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who served as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assumed the role of temple construction committee chairman.
Power remains heavily concentrated within the organisation. Voting rights are strictly restricted to the 10 permanent trustees. The panel includes five ex-officio government representatives who possess no voting powers.
Major resolutions demand approval from a majority of the permanent trustees. This includes critical actions such as the induction of new trustees.
The 10 Permanent Trustees
* Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (89): The trust president is currently hospitalised and will likely miss the July 6 meeting. He is one of the senior-most seers associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
* Champat Rai: The VHP vice-president serves as the principal day-to-day decision-maker. He has held this influence since temple construction commenced in August 2020.
* Dr Anil Mishra: An Ayodhya-based homeopathic doctor and one of the original trustees who oversees the administrative affairs of the temple.
* Govind Giri Maharaj: A spiritual leader based in Pune who handles the trust's financial matters as treasurer.
* Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati: A prominent religious figure and Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth from Prayagraj.
* Swami Vishwaprasannatheertha Ji Maharaj: A representative of the Madhva tradition and Head of Pejawar Math from Udupi.
* Yugpurush Paramanand Giri Maharaj: A Haridwar-based seer and spiritual leader.
* Mahant Dinendra Das: A senior saint representing the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.
* Krishna Mohan: An RSS worker inducted following the death of prominent Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal, who was one of the first persons to lay a brick for the proposed Ram temple in 1989.
* Vacant Seat: One permanent position remains empty following the death of Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra of Ayodhya's erstwhile royal family.
Resignation Limits and Invitees
Trust rules complicate the upcoming leadership changes, Moneycontrol reported that there is no provision to remove a permanent trustee.
Rai and Mishra will retain their status as permanent trustees even if they relinquish their specific administrative roles. The only exception is if they officially resign from the trust entirely.
The active voting pool for the July 6 gathering is severely restricted. This limitation stems from the one vacant seat and the expected absence of the ailing president.
Several non-voting invitees will participate in the critical discussions. RSS and VHP functionaries Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and Dinesh Chandra are expected to attend the proceedings. Gopal Nagarakatte will also join the discussions as a key invitee, the Moneycontrol report said. He is a senior VHP functionary from Karnataka who has overseen the temple's construction and civil works since January 2021.
The July 6 gathering will serve as the initial major test of internal governance following the donation theft controversy. It may also prompt wider debates regarding the concentration of administrative powers and the necessity for institutional reforms.