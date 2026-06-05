TMC Crisis Deepens as Senior MP Hints at Parliamentary Revolt

There are no signs of respite for Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy suggesting that the rebellion within the party's legislative wing could spread to Parliament.
The TMC is facing an apparent revolt within its legislative ranks after a large group of MLAs wrested control of the legislature party. Led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, the rebel faction succeeded in installing its leader as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, replacing Mamata Banerjee's nominee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.
The crisis represents the most serious organisational challenge the party has faced since its inception in 1998.
Unprecedented Revolt
Speaking to the media, Roy said the scale and speed of the revolt were unprecedented and suggested that a similar development could occur among the party's MPs.
"I have never seen around 60 MLAs leave in such a short span of time. What I am saying is that a similar reaction is likely in the Lok Sabha too," Roy said.
The comments, coming from a senior parliamentarian considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, have fuelled speculation about divisions within the TMC's parliamentary wing. The party's defeat in the Assembly elections and the open challenge to Mamata Banerjee's leadership have raised questions about its future.
The TMC currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.
Launching a sharp attack on the party leadership, Roy said he remained associated with the TMC only in a formal sense.
"Physically, I am still in the party, but mentally I am not. Why should I remain with people accused of corruption and wrongdoing?" he said.
Growing Dissent in TMC
When asked by PTI whether similar developments could take place in the Rajya Sabha, Roy stopped short of making a categorical prediction but said such a possibility could not be ruled out.
"How can I say what will happen tomorrow? We will cross the bridge when it comes. But so far no one has contacted me," he said.
These remarks are part of a growing stream of dissent within the party following the electoral setback it suffered in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Over the past fortnight, several leaders have either publicly questioned the party's direction or posted cryptic messages widely interpreted as criticism of the leadership.
Many of the criticisms levelled against the TMC leadership concern the party's association with political consultancy firm I-PAC and the leadership style of MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.
(With inputs from PTI)