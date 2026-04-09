Rahul Gandhi Vows to Scrap 'Discriminatory' CAPF System, Push for Leadership Rights

He stressed that officers from within the forces should lead, citing morale and operational effectiveness.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: | rep image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gandhi said CAPF personnel are denied promotions and leadership roles due to a “discriminatory system”.

  • The Congress has opposed the new CAPF bill and pledged to repeal it if voted to power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if his party comes to power, it will dismantle what he described as a “discriminatory system” that denies Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel opportunities for leadership, and ensure they receive their due rights and privileges.

Marking the Valour Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gandhi said he and the Congress hold CAPF personnel in the highest regard and believe that career advancement within their own force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are their rightful entitlements.

"On CRPF Valour Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and pay my respectful homage to the courageous and brave soldiers of our Force," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Your courage and sacrifice safeguard our nation every single day. Stationed at our borders, you keep the country secure; you confront the threats of terrorism and Naxalism; and you ensure that the greatest festival of democracy -- our elections remains peaceful and safe," the Leader of the Opposition said.

He added that a true tribute requires more than words, noting that despite years of service, CAPF personnel are denied timely promotions and the opportunity to lead their own forces, as top leadership roles are reserved for officers from outside the organisation.

Related Content
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi, Vijayan of ‘Arrogant’ Rule Ahead of Kerala Polls
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - PTI; Representative image
Pinarayi Vijayan Calls Rahul Gandhi And Congress BJP’s ‘B-Team’ In Kerala
Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran - null
Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out
Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi - null
‘This Is India, Not North Korea’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi
Related Content

Gandhi said CAPF personnel possess specialised training, extensive ground-level experience, and strategic insight, and argued that national security would be better served if these forces were led by individuals from within their own ranks.

He further said that longstanding issues related to promotions, pay, welfare, and dignity reflect an institutional injustice that affects morale.

"This is not merely a matter of career progression; it is fundamentally an issue of justice and dignity," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi | - Nand Kumar/PTI
Rahul Gandhi Questions PM’s Autonomy, Voices Support For Workers And Farmers

BY Outlook News Desk

"The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest esteem and affection. We firmly believe that advancement within your own Force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are your rightful entitlements," he said. "Upon forming the government, we will dismantle this discriminatory system and ensure that CAPF personnel are granted their full rights and privileges," the former Congress chief added. "The nation stands indebted to our brave heroes -- and the time has now come to ensure that they receive the justice they deserve," Gandhi said. His remarks come days after Parliament approved a bill aimed at creating a unified legal framework for personnel across different CAPFs, replacing the existing system of separate service rules for the five central forces. Several opposition members had demanded that the bill be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny and consultations with stakeholders, arguing that personnel and officers should be involved in shaping such legislation. They said that a better law could have been formulated earlier had the government adequately addressed the grievances of CAPF personnel. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and later approved by the Lok Sabha by voice vote. Gandhi had earlier criticised the legislation, alleging that it would institutionalise discrimination against CAPF personnel, and said the Congress would repeal what he called a “discriminatory law” if it comes to power. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said he had sought to speak on the bill in Parliament and requested adjustments to the schedule due to his visit to Assam, but claimed the government declined as it “does not want me to speak on this in Parliament”.

(with PTI inputs)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

  2. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  3. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  5. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  2. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  3. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  5. Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  3. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  4. Ceasefire In West Asia: Why Hasn’t The US Witnessed Strong Anti-War Protests? 

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Kerala Voter Turnout At 50% By 1 PM, Assam 38.92%, Puducherry 37.06%

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Says Ships Can Pass Hormuz Once US “Aggression” Ends

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted