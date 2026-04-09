Rahul Gandhi Vows to Scrap 'Discriminatory' CAPF System, Push for Leadership Rights

Summary of this article
Gandhi said CAPF personnel are denied promotions and leadership roles due to a “discriminatory system”.
The Congress has opposed the new CAPF bill and pledged to repeal it if voted to power.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that if his party comes to power, it will dismantle what he described as a “discriminatory system” that denies Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel opportunities for leadership, and ensure they receive their due rights and privileges.
Marking the Valour Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gandhi said he and the Congress hold CAPF personnel in the highest regard and believe that career advancement within their own force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are their rightful entitlements.
"On CRPF Valour Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and pay my respectful homage to the courageous and brave soldiers of our Force," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Your courage and sacrifice safeguard our nation every single day. Stationed at our borders, you keep the country secure; you confront the threats of terrorism and Naxalism; and you ensure that the greatest festival of democracy -- our elections remains peaceful and safe," the Leader of the Opposition said.
He added that a true tribute requires more than words, noting that despite years of service, CAPF personnel are denied timely promotions and the opportunity to lead their own forces, as top leadership roles are reserved for officers from outside the organisation.
Gandhi said CAPF personnel possess specialised training, extensive ground-level experience, and strategic insight, and argued that national security would be better served if these forces were led by individuals from within their own ranks.
He further said that longstanding issues related to promotions, pay, welfare, and dignity reflect an institutional injustice that affects morale.
"This is not merely a matter of career progression; it is fundamentally an issue of justice and dignity," Gandhi said.
"The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest esteem and affection. We firmly believe that advancement within your own Force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are your rightful entitlements," he said. "Upon forming the government, we will dismantle this discriminatory system and ensure that CAPF personnel are granted their full rights and privileges," the former Congress chief added. "The nation stands indebted to our brave heroes -- and the time has now come to ensure that they receive the justice they deserve," Gandhi said. His remarks come days after Parliament approved a bill aimed at creating a unified legal framework for personnel across different CAPFs, replacing the existing system of separate service rules for the five central forces. Several opposition members had demanded that the bill be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny and consultations with stakeholders, arguing that personnel and officers should be involved in shaping such legislation. They said that a better law could have been formulated earlier had the government adequately addressed the grievances of CAPF personnel. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and later approved by the Lok Sabha by voice vote. Gandhi had earlier criticised the legislation, alleging that it would institutionalise discrimination against CAPF personnel, and said the Congress would repeal what he called a “discriminatory law” if it comes to power. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said he had sought to speak on the bill in Parliament and requested adjustments to the schedule due to his visit to Assam, but claimed the government declined as it “does not want me to speak on this in Parliament”.
(with PTI inputs)