Rahul Gandhi Vows to Scrap 'Discriminatory' CAPF System, Push for Leadership Rights

"The Congress Party and I hold you in the highest esteem and affection. We firmly believe that advancement within your own Force, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are your rightful entitlements," he said. "Upon forming the government, we will dismantle this discriminatory system and ensure that CAPF personnel are granted their full rights and privileges," the former Congress chief added. "The nation stands indebted to our brave heroes -- and the time has now come to ensure that they receive the justice they deserve," Gandhi said. His remarks come days after Parliament approved a bill aimed at creating a unified legal framework for personnel across different CAPFs, replacing the existing system of separate service rules for the five central forces. Several opposition members had demanded that the bill be referred to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny and consultations with stakeholders, arguing that personnel and officers should be involved in shaping such legislation. They said that a better law could have been formulated earlier had the government adequately addressed the grievances of CAPF personnel. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and later approved by the Lok Sabha by voice vote. Gandhi had earlier criticised the legislation, alleging that it would institutionalise discrimination against CAPF personnel, and said the Congress would repeal what he called a “discriminatory law” if it comes to power. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said he had sought to speak on the bill in Parliament and requested adjustments to the schedule due to his visit to Assam, but claimed the government declined as it “does not want me to speak on this in Parliament”.