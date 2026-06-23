Iranian President Arrives In Pakistan To Discuss Regional International Developments

The Iranian leader landed at Nur Khan airbase, where he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high officials, according to state-run PTV. Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived here from Muscat. He had travelled to Muscat along with Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to hold high-level talks with the Omani leadership to discuss the management of the Strait of Hormuz.