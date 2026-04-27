India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 5th Women's T20I: Proteas Opt To Bat In Benoni - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
South Africa won toss, elected to bat first in 5th women's T20I
India brought in Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil in place of Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud
Proteas leading five-match series 3-1
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the fifth and final Women's T20I, in Benoni, South Africa on Monday (April 27, 2026).
India have brought in Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil in place of Bharti Fulmali and Kranti Gaud.
South Africa have also made two changes: Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk are drafted in place of Tumi Sukhukune, and Kayla Reyneke.
India Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Playing XIs
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Bharti Fulmali, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Eliz-mari Marx, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
After three consecutive defeats, the Women In Blue pulled one back in their last match at Johannesburg to trail 1-3. Proteas had already sealed the series in their favour after the third win to take an unassailable advantage.
India Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Squads
India: Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Eliz-mari Marx, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke
Where is the India vs South Africa, 5th women's T20I being played?
The India vs South Africa, 5th women's T20I is being played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
Where is the India vs South Africa, 5th women's T20I being live streamed?
The India vs South Africa, 5th women's T20I is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where is the India vs South Africa, 5th women's T20I being telecast?
The India vs South Africa, 5th women's T20I is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.