India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd Women's T20I: Harmanpreet And Co Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Coin toss was delayed due to lightning in Johannesburg
South Africa won toss, opted to bowl first
India must win to stay in contention of winning series
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first against India in the third women's T20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). The coin toss was delayed due to lightning.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have "definitely" bowled first as well, given the overcast conditions.
India Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Having lost the first two games, the Women In Blue need to win the next three if they are to clinch the five-match series. While the Kaur-led visitors' bowling has struggled to provide timely breakthroughs, the batting has also disappointed with middle-order collapses. They must things turn things around tonight, so as to keep the series alive.
India Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I: Squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx