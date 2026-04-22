India Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd Women's T20I: Harmanpreet And Co Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Having lost the first two games of the five-match T20I leg, India need to win the next three matches if they are to clinch the series against South Africa

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india vs south africa match report 3rd womens t20i 2026 toss playing xis Johannesburg Rain
The pitch is covered at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg due to rain ahead of the third India vs South Africa women's T20I. Photo: X/BCCI Women
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Coin toss was delayed due to lightning in Johannesburg

  • South Africa won toss, opted to bowl first

  • India must win to stay in contention of winning series

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first against India in the third women's T20 international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). The coin toss was delayed due to lightning.

ALSO READ: India Vs South Africa Live Score

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have "definitely" bowled first as well, given the overcast conditions.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I: Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Having lost the first two games, the Women In Blue need to win the next three if they are to clinch the five-match series. While the Kaur-led visitors' bowling has struggled to provide timely breakthroughs, the batting has also disappointed with middle-order collapses. They must things turn things around tonight, so as to keep the series alive.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd Women's T20I: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur

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South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

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