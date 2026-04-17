India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IND-W, SA-W Eye Winning Start In Durban

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India take on Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the 1st T20I match in Durban. Catch the live score and updates from the IND-W vs SA-W encounter, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Harmanpreet Kaur
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur poses with the series trophy. X/BCCIWomen
Hello and welcome to the first T20I coverage between India women and South Africa women in a five-match T20I series, starting at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side come into this series on the back of a 2-1 win away at Australia whereas the Proteas Women lost 1-4 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand last month. Catch the live scores and updates for the IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I match, right here
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India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: H2H Record

  • Matches Played: 19

  • IND-W Won: 10

  • SA-W Won: 6

  • NR: 3

India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India?

The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where to watch the live stream of the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India?

The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali

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