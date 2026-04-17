India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IND-W, SA-W Eye Winning Start In Durban

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur poses with the series trophy. X/BCCIWomen

Hello and welcome to the first T20I coverage between India women and South Africa women in a five-match T20I series, starting at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side come into this series on the back of a 2-1 win away at Australia whereas the Proteas Women lost 1-4 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand last month. Catch the live scores and updates for the IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

17 Apr 2026, 08:03:12 pm IST India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: H2H Record Matches Played: 19

IND-W Won: 10

SA-W Won: 6

NR: 3

17 Apr 2026, 07:49:26 pm IST India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Where to watch the live telecast of the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India? The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Where to watch the live stream of the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India? The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.