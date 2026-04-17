India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IND-W, SA-W Eye Winning Start In Durban

India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: H2H Record
Matches Played: 19
IND-W Won: 10
SA-W Won: 6
NR: 3
India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India?
The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Where to watch the live stream of the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women in India?
The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.
India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Score, 1st T20I: Squads
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali