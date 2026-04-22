India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Women's T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Johannesburg Rain

India Women Vs South Africa Women Live Updates, 3rd T20I: India had lost the first two games after dismal displays in all three departments. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs RSA-W encounter

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Bhuvan Gupta
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India Vs south africa live score 3rd womens T20I 2026 IND-w vs sa-w updates highlights wanderers
Harmanpreet Kaur trains ahead of the third women's T20I between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Photo: X/BCCI Women
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third women's T20 international between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). Having lost the first two games, the Women In Blue need to win the next three if they are to clinch the series. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led visitors' bowling has struggled to provide timely breakthroughs, the batting has also disappointed with middle-order collapses. They must things turn things around tonight, so as to keep the series alive. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND-W vs RSA-W match.
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India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Women's T20I: Rain Delays Toss

Not the best news at the outset, as the Wanderers Stadium is covered amid a downpour before the toss. We wait for the rain to abate, and for an updated toss timing.

India Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Women's T20I: Hi All!

Good evening and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the third women's T20I between India and South Africa. Stay with us for the toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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