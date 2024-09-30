Meet Arshi Gupta, The 7-Year-Old Go-Kart Dreamer Setting Sights On Formula 1

When the seven-year-old girl, clad in her fire-resistant racing suit, rolls up to the track in her go-kart, she scans the scene, often noticing that she’s the only girl here. Seeking comfort, she turns her head back and spots her parents standing proudly behind the barriers, cheering her on. She revs her engine and takes off, chasing the chequered flag, embracing the thrill of speed, and daring to dream big. How big? As big as Formula One.