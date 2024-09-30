Motorsport

Meet Arshi Gupta, The 7-Year-Old Go-Kart Dreamer Setting Sights On Formula 1

Arshi Gupta is India’s youngest female go-kart driver to receive a Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India license. Let's explore the prodigy's journey in the male-dominated sport

arshi-gupta-go-karting
Arshi Gupta. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

On Your Mark, Let's Set Go, Arshi!

When the seven-year-old girl, clad in her fire-resistant racing suit, rolls up to the track in her go-kart, she scans the scene, often noticing that she’s the only girl here. Seeking comfort, she turns her head back and spots her parents standing proudly behind the barriers, cheering her on. She revs her engine and takes off, chasing the chequered flag, embracing the thrill of speed, and daring to dream big. How big? As big as Formula One.

Did you know there’s a thrilling world of motorsports where legends like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen all took their first laps back in kindergarten? Have you heard about go-karting?

In the sports fandom, there are millions who still don't know about go-karting. It is the motorsports arena where kids as young as seven zoom around tracks, participating in championships reaching average speeds of 70-75 km/h and going as high as 100km/h.

It’s a realm where dreams of speed ignite, and the roar of tiny engines fuels the passion for racing from an early age, known as the go-karting championships. Buckle up—this adventure is just getting started.

Before going forward, did you notice something curious about that list of legendary drivers that you know? Not a single Indian name, let alone a female one. But perhaps the tide is turning and the seeds have been sown, with Arshi Gupta from India seeking to change that narrative.

Who Is Arshi Gupta?

She is India’s youngest female go-kart driver to receive a Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) license.

She participated in the Meco Meritus Cup in Bangalore in the Micro Max Class (7-to-11 years age category) between April and May 2024. In the second round of the Cup, she finished a commendable fourth while ending in the overall eighth position out of a grid of 12 drivers.

In June, Arshi participated in the first round of the National Karting Championship (NKC), becoming the youngest female racer to participate in the NKC.

How Did It All Start?

Arshi, hailing from Faridabad, started karting with four-stroke karts when she was six-and-a-half years old, at Kartomania in Gurugram.

Within five months, she was amongst the fastest drivers at Kartomania and was asked by Rohit Khanna, the team principal of Leap Frog Racing (LFR) – the only FMSCI-licensed kart racing team from north India – to test with the team on the two-stroke karts. Since January 2024, she has been testing with the two-stroke karts in Bangalore with team LFR.

Unlike other girls, Arshi's eyes stopped at the car toys and scooters when she was learning to walk and run. Her father, Anchit Gupta, reflects on how her journey in go-karting isn’t one mirroring parental dreams; it’s about discovering that their daughter is unique and has a passion for speed. They figured out her enthusiasm while she was still in nursery, sensing that motorsports held something special for her.

“She was always eager to ride fast,” Anchit recalls. “She’d zip around on her bicycle so quickly that we had to chase after her.”

Arshi's mother Dr Deepti, supportive of her daughter's dreams, agreed to take her to a go-karting academy in Bengaluru. Despite the costs being daunting sometimes, it was never their concern. “Yes, the expenses add up—travel, training fees and imported costumes, but what truly tugs at our hearts is watching our little girl navigate the tracks, knowing that life-threatening risks are involved.”

Arshi is far from lazy. Her parents don’t need to wake her up; she eagerly rises early each morning, dressing herself and saying, “Let’s go, Mama! We’re going to be late!”

Currently in Class 3 at DPS Faridabad, Arshi manages her schoolwork alongside go-karting. “We take her to the tracks on weekends and book flights when necessary,” her father explains. “During championships, we stay in hotels.”

Is it expensive? “Yes, indeed, but we make it work.”

Regarding the challenges of being a female in a male-dominated sport, her mother expresses concern: “When we go for training, the tracks are usually filled with boys. It’s disheartening to see so few girls participating.”

arshi-gupta-go-karting-championship
Arshi Gupta at one of the Go Karting Championships. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

One of the biggest challenges for motorsports dreamers in India is the lack of tracks. In north India, there are no dedicated tracks available that are suitable for karts with two-stroke engines. The nearest facilities are in Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chennai, where proper training for championships can begin. This limited access makes it difficult for aspiring drivers to hone their skills and pursue their passion. Many parents have to kill their dreams.

When asked about Arshi's parents' dreams for her, they say, “We embarked on this journey because of her passion. As parents, we support whatever she chooses. Ultimately, we hope to see her represent India on the global stage and drive in the Formula 1 one day.”

Deepti has a beautiful message for parents worldwide: "If your child shows a passion for speed, consider taking them to go-karting. It's not just about learning to drive; it teaches valuable life skills. Go-karting enhances brain activity, fosters quick responses, and improves focus — all while being enjoyable."

There's one memorable incident about Arshi’s quick-responding mind. While playing in the park, a dog lost control and charged at her. Instead of panicking, Arshi calmly waited for the dog to approach and attack, then gently grabbed its mouth and pushed the dog aside, buying time for her parents to come to her. Hard to conceive for her age, isn't it? Arshi's parents believe her quick thinking stems from the skills she’s developed on the track.

We asked Arshi about the most challenging part of racing, and she replied, “The hardest part is the turns. At high speed, navigating around other cars and overtaking them is crucial for staying competitive.”

Louis O’Regan, 43, died due to injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage, during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 Manx Grand Prix. - Manx Grand Prix
Deadly Isle Of Man TT Mountain Course Claims Another Life | Island Of Endless Deaths On Irish Sea

BY Jayanta Oinam

Currently, Arshi has been invited by a leading karting team in the United Arab Emirates to train with them. This opportunity will allow her to participate in go-karting championships across the UAE for their team between October 2024 and April 2025. This experience will provide her with essential training, exposure, and the chance to compete at an international level.

