Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam's BBL Debut Ends In Disappointment - Watch Dismissal

Babar Azam made his BBL debut but it lasted mere five balls
The former PAK skipper was dismissed for two runs
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali will also feature in BBL
Babar Azam's Big Bash League (BBL) debut lasted five deliveries as the 14th season of Australia's premier T20 cricket league began amid rain and lightning in Perth, on Sunday (December 14, 2025).
After a lengthy delay, Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner won the toss and asked Sydney Sixers to bat first at Perth Stadium. Reduced to 11 overs per side, the Sixers needed a quick start to their innings, but by the third over, the three-time champions found themselves struggling at 15/2.
Daniel Hughes was removed for a three-ball duck by Aaron Hardie, while Azam managed just two runs before falling to Brody Couch. During a chaotic period of play, the Sixers also lost the wickets of Josh Philippe, who scored a quick 18 off 8 balls, and captain Moises Henriques, dismissed for 9 off 6 deliveries.
The arrival of Azam in Australia generated significant attention in the cricket world, leading to high expectations from the former Pakistan captain. However, the 31-year-old evidently required more time to adjust to the conditions Down Under.
In addition to Azam, the BBL 2025-26 season will feature other prominent Pakistani cricketers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen(w), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman
Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Charles Stobo, Mitchell Perry, Todd Murphy
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of Big Bash League 2025-26 in India?
The Big Bash League 2025-26 season will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
The Big Bash League 2025-26 season will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.
(With AP inputs)