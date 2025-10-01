Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying over 500 activists including Greta Thunberg, reports increased drone surveillance as it nears Gaza, entering a high-risk zone.
Israel has pledged to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza, calling it a threat and defending the legality of its naval blockade.
An international flotilla carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and more than 500 people is reporting heightened drone activity as it approaches Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian boats, aims to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge the Israeli blockade of the region.
In a statement on Instagram, the flotilla said, “We have now entered the high-risk zone, the area where previous flotillas have been attacked and/or intercepted.” The group alleges that the flotilla was attacked last week, accusing the Israeli government of involvement—though Israeli authorities have not publicly responded to the claim.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has reiterated its firm stance, stating, “We will not allow a flotilla intended to serve Hamas to enter an active combat zone.” Israeli officials maintain that the naval blockade is lawful and part of its broader campaign against Hamas, the militant group based in Gaza.
The flotilla departed in August and includes participants such as parliamentarians, lawyers, and climate campaigners.
Italy Withdraws Support, Urges Compromise
As the flotilla reached within 150 nautical miles (278 km) of Gaza’s shore, Italy announced it would stop tracking the convoy. The Italian Defense Ministry said its naval frigate would halt its escort mission and advised the flotilla to offload the aid in Cyprus to avoid confrontation.
However, the Global Sumud Flotilla rejected the proposal, stating, “The flotilla sails onwards. The Italian navy will not derail this mission. The humanitarian demand to break the blockade cannot be walked back to port.”
The situation remains tense as the flotilla continues its journey toward Gaza amidst growing international scrutiny and regional military alertness.