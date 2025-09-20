Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

The nation had also launched a ground offensive with tanks and armoured personnel pushing into residential neighborhoods in Gaza city.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City
Israeli–Palestinian conflict | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Israel army on Friday said that it would use “unprecedented force” in Gaza city.

  • Israel mounted some of the heaviest attacks on the territory in two years.

  • It had also launched a ground offensive with tanks and armoured personnel pushing into residential neighborhoods in Gaza city. 

The Israel army on Friday said that it would use “unprecedented force” in Gaza city and asked the residents to move southwards. Israel mounted some of the heaviest attacks on the territory in two years in its bid to take control over all the Palestinian territory. 

Avichay Adraee, Arabic-language spokesman for the Israeli military, warned Gaza City’s beleaguered population on Friday that it would be deploying “unprecedented force” and told them to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands” moving south on al-Rashid coastal road which is now the only permitted escape route, Al Jazeera reported. 

The nation had also launched a ground offensive with tanks and armoured personnel pushing into residential neighborhoods in Gaza city. 

Israel Intensifies Airstrikes On Gaza; Defence Minister Declares 'Gaza Is Burning' - | Photo: AP
Israel Intensifies Airstrikes On Gaza; Defence Minister Declares 'Gaza Is Burning'

BY Outlook News Desk

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said some 4,50,000 people have fled the area since Israel launched its operations in August. The United Nations had accounted for approximately one million people residing in the city at the end of August. 

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to head to a “humanitarian area” in the southern coastal area of Al-Mawasi, where aid, medical care and humanitarian infrastructure will allegedly be provided, AFP reported. 

Related Content
Related Content

Israel had declared it as a safe area in the war but has carried out multiple strikes claiming to target and dismantle Hamas

Israeli fire killed at least 22 people across the territory on Friday (September 19, 2025), including 11 in Gaza City, according to the figures given by Gaza hospitals contacted by AFP. According to reports, two aid seekers were also killed in the Friday strikes in south Gaza. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the “suffering of the Palestinian people cannot be described”.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Bodoland Imam Council Urges Minorities To Shun Communal Parties Ahead of BTC Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  2. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  3. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  4. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  3. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  4. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  5. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  6. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn

  8. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student