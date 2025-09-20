Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

The Israel army on Friday said that it would use “unprecedented force” in Gaza city.
The Israel army on Friday said that it would use “unprecedented force” in Gaza city and asked the residents to move southwards. Israel mounted some of the heaviest attacks on the territory in two years in its bid to take control over all the Palestinian territory.
Avichay Adraee, Arabic-language spokesman for the Israeli military, warned Gaza City’s beleaguered population on Friday that it would be deploying “unprecedented force” and told them to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands” moving south on al-Rashid coastal road which is now the only permitted escape route, Al Jazeera reported.
The nation had also launched a ground offensive with tanks and armoured personnel pushing into residential neighborhoods in Gaza city.
The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said some 4,50,000 people have fled the area since Israel launched its operations in August. The United Nations had accounted for approximately one million people residing in the city at the end of August.
The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to head to a “humanitarian area” in the southern coastal area of Al-Mawasi, where aid, medical care and humanitarian infrastructure will allegedly be provided, AFP reported.
Israel had declared it as a safe area in the war but has carried out multiple strikes claiming to target and dismantle Hamas.
Israeli fire killed at least 22 people across the territory on Friday (September 19, 2025), including 11 in Gaza City, according to the figures given by Gaza hospitals contacted by AFP. According to reports, two aid seekers were also killed in the Friday strikes in south Gaza.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the “suffering of the Palestinian people cannot be described”.