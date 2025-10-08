Israel Must Release Shahidul Alam, 91 Others: Freedom Flotilla Coalition

The coalition has accused Israel of illegally detaining journalists and medical professionals in open waters, violating international law and ICJ orders guaranteeing humanitarian access to Gaza.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladeshi photographer and activist Shahidul Alam
Bangladeshi photographer and activist Shahidul Alam (bottom left) on board the Conscience. Photo by Ashram: International media on board the Conscience.
  • The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza have demanded the immediate release of Bangladeshi photographer and activist Shahidul Alam, along with 91 other detained volunteers.

  • Israel had intercepted the aid ship Conscience with Alam and others on it. 

  • The groups reiterated calls to end Israel’s blockade and genocide in Gaza, ensure direct humanitarian aid delivery, and hold Israel accountable for attacks on flotilla vessels.

After Israel intercepted the fleet of boats carrying aid for Gaza and detained the activists onboard, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza in a press release demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Bangladeshi photographer and activist Shahidul Alam. 

The activist body also asked for the release of 91 other media and medical professionals on board the Conscience who have been “illegally kidnapped on international waters by the genocidal and apartheid state of Israel”.

Alam had taken to Facebook on October 5 had shared a video on Facebook saying he had been intercepted and abducted by Israeli forces while on the aid flotilla Conscience carrying essential supplies for Gaza.

In the video, which was posted at approximately 10.20 am on Sunday, Shahidul Alam said, “I am Shahidul Alam, a photographer and writer from Bangladesh. If you are seeing this video, we have been intercepted at sea and I have been kidnapped by the Occupation Forces of Israel, the country conducting genocide in Gaza with active collaboration and assistance of the USA and other western powers.”

The post did not mention where or when the interception took place, nor did it provide any information about his present condition.

Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard these ships,” David Heap of the Canadian Boat to Gaza and Freedom Flotilla Coalition Steering Committee said.

The Conscience is the latest ship in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to sail across the Mediterranean Sea with the mission to break the illegal siege on Gaza that Israel has perpetuated for 18 years.

Heap added that the seizure violates international law and defies the “ICJ’s binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. Our volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade. Their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately”. 

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza raised several demands including an end to Israel’s illegal and deadly blockade of Gaza; a ceasefire in Gaza; and the immediate release of all abducted volunteers.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza also stated that there has been illegal seizure and unlawful detention of those on the Global Sumud Flotilla, Handala, and Madleen, as well as the Israeli drone attack on the Conscience in European waters earlier this year, which left the vessel disabled and burning. 

“These repeated attacks on unarmed civilians demonstrate Israel’s deliberate escalation and the total failure of governments to enforce international law.

Israel continues to act with total impunity,” the press release mentioned, adding that the actions defy the International Court of Justice’s binding orders to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.

Israel has maintained a formal naval blockade on Gaza since 2009, citing the need to prevent weapons smuggling, even as it faces accusations of manipulating humanitarian aid and violating international law.

It has been two years since Israel’s war on Gaza began. Hamas carried out an attack in Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,195 people. In retaliation, Israel launched an unprecedented military campaign, claiming “self-defence”, with the aim to eliminate Hamas leadership and secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza

The war has killed at least 67,000 civilians in Gaza so far, with international aid and human rights organisations confirming that Israel has inflicted a man-made famine in Gaza.

