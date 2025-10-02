Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
This image taken from video released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry claims to show activist Greta Thunberg, right, as she is removed after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid towards Gaza.
People demonstrate in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla on in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at Cadorna train station in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla on in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at Cadorna train station in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
People protest in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Rome's Piazza dei Cinquecento, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
Israeli Navy vessels escort one of the boats from the civilian Gaza-bound flotilla Sumud after it was intercepted approaching the Gaza coast, toward the port of Ashdod, Israel.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
Police faceoff against people protesting in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Turin, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.
A demonstrator wearing a Palestinian flag watches a livestream of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Rome's Piazza dei Cinquecento, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.