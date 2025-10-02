International

Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Demonstrations broke out across cities in Europe and Latin America, including Milan, Rome, Turin, and Buenos Aires, after the Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid toward Gaza earlier on Thursday. Protesters from various nations, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in solidarity, condemned the interception of this aid effort in the midst of a blockade of Gaza by Israel.