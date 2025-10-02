International

Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Demonstrations broke out across cities in Europe and Latin America, including Milan, Rome, Turin, and Buenos Aires, after the Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid toward Gaza earlier on Thursday. Protesters from various nations, waving Palestinian flags and chanting in solidarity, condemned the interception of this aid effort in the midst of a blockade of Gaza by Israel.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Marco Ottico/LaPresse via AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

2/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Marco Ottico/LaPresse via AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

3/11
Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla Greta Thunberg
Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry via AP

This image taken from video released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry claims to show activist Greta Thunberg, right, as she is removed after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid towards Gaza.

4/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Marco Ottico/LaPresse via AP

People demonstrate in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla on in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

5/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Marco Ottico/LaPresse via AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at Cadorna train station in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla on in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

6/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Marco Ottico/LaPresse via AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at Cadorna train station in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Milan, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

7/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

People protest in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Rome's Piazza dei Cinquecento, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

8/11
Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Israeli Navy vessels escort one of the boats from the civilian Gaza-bound flotilla Sumud after it was intercepted approaching the Gaza coast, toward the port of Ashdod, Israel.

9/11
Argentina Israel Gaza
Argentina Israel Gaza | Photo: AP/Victor R. Caivano

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

10/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP

Police faceoff against people protesting in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla in Turin, Italy, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

11/11
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla
Italy Mideast Wars Gaza Flotilla | Photo: Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

A demonstrator wearing a Palestinian flag watches a livestream of the Global Sumud Flotilla in Rome's Piazza dei Cinquecento, after ships were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st T20I: Sharafuddin’s Late Flourish Ensures AFG Reach Past 150 - BAN Need 152

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

  4. Shakib Al Hasan Shut Out of BAN Cricket: Check Key Career Stats After Advisor Declines Future Return

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  3. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  4. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  5. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. FSL Report on Dharmasthala Human Remains Inconclusive, SIT Awaits Further Tests

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. After Paresh Rawal's Taj Story Poster Controversy, Makers Issue Statement: It Focuses Solely On Historical Facts

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick