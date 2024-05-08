Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League promises a thrilling clash between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the two teams will seek victory at any cost to solidify their playoff hopes. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and beyond

Advertisement

BCCI
A glimpse from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match 6 of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Punjab Kings (PBKS) in pursuit of keeping alive their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs hopes are gearing up to take on the resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the reverse fixture match, which is a must win for both teams, on May 9, Thursday in Dharamsala. (Preview | Full Coverage)

Punjab Kings currently reside in eighth place with 8 points from 11 matches in the points table. Their remarkable world record for the highest successful run chase in the T20 format chasing the target of 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, was followed by another thumping win over Chennai Super Kings. However, in the second encounter Ruturaj Gaikwad's exacted revenge, handing Sam Curran's side a 28-run defeat. Now, PBKS must win all their remaining matches as they dream to earn a berth in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru no doubt staged one of the strongest comebacks in IPL, securing three consecutive victories after prolonged winless run this season. These back-to-back triumphs not only reignited their playoff hopes but also propelled Faf du Plessis' side from the bottom to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 standings. Just like PBKS, they too will need to win their remaining three matches in order to secure 14 points, and a spot in the playoffs.

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match?

The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on May 9, Thursday at 7:30 PM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Advertisement

Where to watch the PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the PBKS Vs RCB cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

PBKS Vs RCB Squads

Punjab Kings:

Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sam Pitroda Steps Down As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Asghar Khan In Conversation With Laungi Bhuniya In Gaya, Bihar
  3. New Delhi: CBI Busts Bribery Racket At RML Hospital; Nine, Including Two Cardiologists, Arrested
  4. K'taka CM Hits Out At BJP Over Appointment To Temple Festival Panel
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 8: AstraZeneca Recalls COVID-19 Vaccine; Delhi, Mumbai Among World Wealthiest Cities & More
Entertainment News
  1. French Actress, BAFTA Winner Isabelle Huppert Named Venice Film Fest Jury Head
  2. New York City Ballet Spring Gala 2024: Diane Kruger Gives Her New Strawberry Blonde Hairdo A Red Carpet Debut - View Pics
  3. Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa’s Cross-Cultural Film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ Slated For June 14 Release
  4. Ed Sheeran Rocks The LA Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala – View Pics
  5. 'Vyooham', 'Apna Sapna Money Money' Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away At 61
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Lose Marcus Stoinis, Quinton De Kock Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
  2. Vinicius Proving He's 'One Of The Best In The World', Says Madrid Teammate Dani Carvajal
  3. PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Malaysia International Splashed With Acid, Two Other Players Attacked Within One Week
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF
World News
  1. Starbucks Unveils Berry-Filled Summer Lineup With Tangy Raspberry Pearls: New Drinks And Exclusive Deals
  2. Whiff Of An Elusive Ceasefire As US Backs A Peace Deal?
  3. Mexico Tightens Travel Rules On Peruvians In A Sow Of Visa Diplomacy To Slow Migration To US
  4. Cruise Ship Worker Accused Of Stabbing 3 People With Scissors During Alaska Voyage
  5. Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer Aims To Deepen 'Longstanding Partnership' With India
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF