PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru no doubt staged one of the strongest comebacks in IPL, securing three consecutive victories after prolonged winless run this season. These back-to-back triumphs not only reignited their playoff hopes but also propelled Faf du Plessis' side from the bottom to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 standings. Just like PBKS, they too will need to win their remaining three matches in order to secure 14 points, and a spot in the playoffs.