PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) in pursuit of keeping alive their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs hopes are gearing up to take on the resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the reverse fixture match, which is a must win for both teams, on May 9, Thursday in Dharamsala. (Preview | Full Coverage)
Punjab Kings currently reside in eighth place with 8 points from 11 matches in the points table. Their remarkable world record for the highest successful run chase in the T20 format chasing the target of 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, was followed by another thumping win over Chennai Super Kings. However, in the second encounter Ruturaj Gaikwad's exacted revenge, handing Sam Curran's side a 28-run defeat. Now, PBKS must win all their remaining matches as they dream to earn a berth in the knockout stage.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru no doubt staged one of the strongest comebacks in IPL, securing three consecutive victories after prolonged winless run this season. These back-to-back triumphs not only reignited their playoff hopes but also propelled Faf du Plessis' side from the bottom to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 standings. Just like PBKS, they too will need to win their remaining three matches in order to secure 14 points, and a spot in the playoffs.
When is PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match?
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on May 9, Thursday at 7:30 PM at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Where to watch the PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the PBKS Vs RCB cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch PBKS Vs RCB, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
PBKS Vs RCB Squads
Punjab Kings:
Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.