SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Led by Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad embarked on a dominant campaign, navigating through the ups and downs to secure a top-four spot in the points table. With an impressive tally of 7 wins and 15 points from 13 matches, SRH is now focused on the knockout stage. However, before diving into the playoffs, they have an unfinished business - earn more points to surpass the second placed Rajasthan Royals.