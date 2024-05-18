Cricket

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match number 69 of the Indian Premier League will witness a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and beyond

BCCI
SunRisers Hyderabad in action against Punjab Kings in match 23 of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs will take on the eliminated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last group-stage match on May 19, Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Full Coverage | Preview)

Led by Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad embarked on a dominant campaign, navigating through the ups and downs to secure a top-four spot in the points table. With an impressive tally of 7 wins and 15 points from 13 matches, SRH is now focused on the knockout stage. However, before diving into the playoffs, they have an unfinished business - earn more points to surpass the second placed Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings led by Sam Curran in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan despite numerous highs throughout the season, fell short in their quest for a playoff spot. Their hopes were dashed after a 60-run defeat handed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading to their elimination. Now, standing ninth with 12 points from 13 matches, the PBKS holds onto one final dream - end the season on a triumphant note.

Travis Head - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of the SRH vs PBKS match in IPL 2024:

When is the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?

The clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will take place on May 19, Sunday at 3:30 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi cricket stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch the SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the MI Vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

