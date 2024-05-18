Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Heinrich Klaasen Vs Rahul Chahar

Heinrich Klaasen likes to hit spin. Punjab will know it. The world knows it too. But Klaasen has also been trapped against wrist spin. Striking at over 186 in IPL 2024, he will be gearing to go again. Rahul Chahar has blown hot and cold this year and if the wrist-spinner can get it right, bowling to his field, this could turn out to be a very interesting contest.