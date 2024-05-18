Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad are back in action one last time before the IPL playoffs as they take on Punjab Kings in match No. 69 of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Key Stats|Prediction)
The visitors, after a poor season, will look to see the bigger picture and concentrate on the controllables despite being knocked out of the tournament. Punjab will likely go into bench-boost mode and try out options with the mega auction not very far away.
With respect to the points garnered this IPL 2024, SRH have 15 in their bag going into their respective last game of the season, while Pubjab have managed to amass ten.
Ahead of the SRH Vs PBKS clash, here are the three key battles to look forward to:
Prabhsimran Singh Vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Prabhsimran Singh with his attacking approach will look to take on the Sunrisers bowlers in the powerplay and help the Kings get off to a good start. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been making the new and old ball talk. He has picked up 11 wickets in 12 games and will be hopeful of dismantling the PBKS top order to gain some confidence going into the playoffs.
Travis Head Vs Arshdeep Singh
Travis Head has been wreaking havoc wherever he goes and bowlers have lost the plot against the opener. The Australian star has scored 553 runs at a strike rate of 201.89 and will look to destroy the Punjab attack. On the other side is left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, seaming the ball around with pace and ability to hit the top of off, will be planning to edge Head to the slips.
Heinrich Klaasen Vs Rahul Chahar
Heinrich Klaasen likes to hit spin. Punjab will know it. The world knows it too. But Klaasen has also been trapped against wrist spin. Striking at over 186 in IPL 2024, he will be gearing to go again. Rahul Chahar has blown hot and cold this year and if the wrist-spinner can get it right, bowling to his field, this could turn out to be a very interesting contest.