SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fly to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers in match No.69 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings fly to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers in match No.69 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. The Pat Cummins-led side will look to win and gain momentum going into the IPL playoffs. (Prediction | More Cricket News)

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings will play for pride and look to end the season on a high. They have only managed to accumulate 10 points in 13 games but have had several injury concerns along the way. 

SRH come into the fixture having not played their last game against Gujarat Titans after it was called off due to rain. Punjab Kings beat the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets the last time they played. 

Before the SRH Vs PBKS match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings: Head-To-Head Record

SRH and PBKS have faced off on 22 occasions in the Indian Premier League. The men from Hyderabad have been thoroughly dominant with 15 wins. However, with nothing to lose, the Punjab Kings will look to catch fire and better those humbling numbers. 

SRH Vs PBKS: Highest Run-Scorers

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad star David Warner stands at the top of the SRH-PBKS run-scoring mountain with 700 runs. Shikhar Dhawan is behind the Australian with 419 runs, while KL Rahul is third on the list with 307.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings : Highest Wicket-Takers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sprinting away with the wicket taking records, and has 26 wickets to his name for the clash. Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma are joint-second with 18. Arshdeep is third with 12. 

SRH Vs PBKS: Highest Individual Score

Former Punjab Kings opener Christopher Henry Gayle has the highest individual score in the fixture, scoring an unbeaten 104 at the IS Bindra Stadium in 2018.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings : Best Bowling Figures

Ankit Rajpoot’s 5/14 is the best bowling figures in the Hyderabad-Punjab rivalry. The Kanpur-born seamer was adjudged Player of the Match for the same in the 25th game of the IPL 2018 season. 

