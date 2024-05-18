SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Both the sides have had very contrasting results in the season. Sunrisers’ ultra aggressive approach saw them qualify for the playoffs with 15 points from 13 games.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings had yet another disappointing season managing just 10 points from 13 games so far, but have a lot of positives with respect to the talent unearthed.
Predicted Playing XIs For SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Thangarasu Natarajan
Impact Substitute: Jaydev Unadkat
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis
Impact Substitute: Harpreet Singh
SRH Vs PBKS, Match 69 Pitch Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is expected to be a belter. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and put a big total on the board, hoping to defend it later on in the second half.
Squads
SRH: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw
SRH Vs PBKS, Head-To-Head Record
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have met each other 22 times in the IPL. Pat Cummins’ side historically have dominated the contest with 15 wins. The Punjab Kings, who are already knocked out of the competition, will look to fight and better their rivalry tally.
SRH Vs PBKS, Match 69 Weather Report
The weather in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 19, should be sunny and humid. The skies are expected to be clear with a probability of thunderstorms at 1%, according to AccuWeather.