RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Pitch Report
13th venue of the season, the most in an IPL season. This has traditionally been a very high scoring venue, with 63m and 60m side boundaries, with the straight boundary at 73m. We are playing on a black soil pitch which is firm and rolled nicely. Surely a surface on which a lot of runs can be scored. The pitch has a few cracks but it generally plays much better than the looks. Last year, both games here were won by the side batting first. Teams prefer doing that because when you are chasing, you are under pressure, but in an India Australia game at this venue, Australia chased a huge score of 222 in the last over. Irrespective on when you bat, there are a lot of runs to be had here - WV Raman and Deep Dasgupta
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: No Kagiso Rabada Tonight
South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. "The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement. (PTI)
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Match Prediction
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2024: It's match number 65 in the Indian Premier League and Sanju Samson's RR are in action against already eliminated, Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. DC's win against LSG confirmed Royal's progress to the playoffs and probably could test their bench strength as there is little on the line for either sides. Sans Jos Buttler, it will be interesting to see how RR go about things in the coming games. For all the live scores and updates for match 65 of the IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS, you can get it right here