Cricket

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2024: It's match number 65 in the Indian Premier League and Sanju Samson's RR are in action against already eliminated, Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. DC's win against LSG confirmed Royal's progress to the playoffs and probably could test their bench strength as there is little on the line for either sides. Sans Jos Buttler, it will be interesting to see how RR go about things in the coming games. For all the live scores and updates for match 65 of the IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS, you can get it right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
15 May 2024
15 May 2024
RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Sam Curran's Punjab Kings. AP

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Pitch Report

13th venue of the season, the most in an IPL season. This has traditionally been a very high scoring venue, with 63m and 60m side boundaries, with the straight boundary at 73m. We are playing on a black soil pitch which is firm and rolled nicely. Surely a surface on which a lot of runs can be scored. The pitch has a few cracks but it generally plays much better than the looks. Last year, both games here were won by the side batting first. Teams prefer doing that because when you are chasing, you are under pressure, but in an India Australia game at this venue, Australia chased a huge score of 222 in the last over. Irrespective on when you bat, there are a lot of runs to be had here - WV Raman and Deep Dasgupta

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: No Kagiso Rabada Tonight

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. "The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement. (PTI)

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Match Prediction

The last time the two teams met was in match 27 of IPL 2024, where Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. - BCCI/IPL
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2024: It's match number 65 in the Indian Premier League and Sanju Samson's RR are in action against already eliminated, Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. DC's win against LSG confirmed Royal's progress to the playoffs and probably could test their bench strength as there is little on the line for either sides. Sans Jos Buttler, it will be interesting to see how RR go about things in the coming games. For all the live scores and updates for match 65 of the IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS, you can get it right here

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister Alamgir Alam After Seizing Rs 37 Crore In Ranchi Raid
  2. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
  3. Over 13 Lakh Commuters Used QR Tickets In Kolkata Metro Green Line Between April 1 And May 13
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 15: 1st Set Of CAA Certificates Issued, SC Slams Centre Over U'Khand Forest Fire, Newsclick Founder To Be Released And More
  5. Kerala Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years' Imprisonment For Abetting Rape Of Minor Stepdaughter
Entertainment News
  1. 'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards: 'Baby Reindeer', 'Ripley', And 'Shogun' Rule The List Of Nominations
  3. Alia Bhatt's Name Added To Blockout 2024 List Post Met Gala For Silence On Gaza Crisis
  4. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  5. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
Sports News
  1. Kylian Mbappe: Thierry Henry On What Makes France Captain Special
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals Take On Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
  3. Formula One: Alex Albon Signs New Long-Term Contract With Williams Racing
  4. Sandeep Lamichhane Rape Case: Ex-Nepal Captain Acquitted, Available For T20 World Cup
  5. SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview
World News
  1. Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm
  2. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  3. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
  4. What To Do After Getting Laid Off With H1b Visa? USCIS Releases Guideline To Extend Your 60-Day Stay
  5. US Witnesses More Tornado Outbreaks Despite Decrease In Tornado Days, Study Finds
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16