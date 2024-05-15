RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Rajasthan Royals will 'host' Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (May 15), for match 65 of Indian Premier League 2024. While RR have qualified for the play-offs after Delhi Capitals' win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday night, PBKS are officially out of reckoning for the last-four stage. (Streaming | Key Battles | Full IPL Coverage)
For the Royals, the match will be crucial in their quest for a top-two finish. The top-two teams in the league stage will advance to Qualifier 1, which gives both teams an extra shot at reaching the final of IPL 2024.
As for Punjab, it is all about finishing the season on a high, with wins under their belt in the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan.
After this match, the Kings travel to Hyderabad where they take on the Sunrisers on May 19, while Sanju Samson's Rajasthan 'host' Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game of IPL 2024 on May 19.
Predicted Playing XIs for RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Substitute: Rovman Powell.
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Substitute: Vidwath Kaverappa.
RR Vs PBKS, Match 65 Pitch Report
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted only two games so far in the IPL, with the team batting first winning on both occasions. Win the toss and bat first could be the way to go on Wednesday too.
Squads
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.
RR Vs PBKS, Head-To-Head Record
Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) and Rajasthan Royals have faced off 27 times in IPL so far, and Punjab have won 11 matches, while RR have emerged victors 16 times. Of the last five clashes, the Rajasthan franchise has won four and PBKS one.
RR Vs PBKS, Match 65 Weather Report
The temperature is likely to hover in the mid 20s (degree Celsius) in Guwahati. There is a forecast for thunderstorms and around 18% chances of rain, but the weather could clear up later in the evening, giving us an uninterrupted match.