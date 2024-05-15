Cricket

RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

For the Rajasthan Royals, the match will be crucial in their quest for a top-two finish, while Punjab Kings are officially out of reckoning for the Indian Premier League 2024 play-offs. Check out the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and weather conditions for the RR vs PBKS game

BCCI/IPL
The last time the two teams met was in match 27 of IPL 2024, where Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. Photo: BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals will 'host' Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (May 15), for match 65 of Indian Premier League 2024. While RR have qualified for the play-offs after Delhi Capitals' win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday night, PBKS are officially out of reckoning for the last-four stage. (Streaming | Key Battles | Full IPL Coverage)

For the Royals, the match will be crucial in their quest for a top-two finish. The top-two teams in the league stage will advance to Qualifier 1, which gives both teams an extra shot at reaching the final of IPL 2024.

Sanju Samson is the leading scorer in PBKS vs RR matches
RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As for Punjab, it is all about finishing the season on a high, with wins under their belt in the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan.

After this match, the Kings travel to Hyderabad where they take on the Sunrisers on May 19, while Sanju Samson's Rajasthan 'host' Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league game of IPL 2024 on May 19.

Predicted Playing XIs for RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Substitute: Rovman Powell.

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Substitute: Vidwath Kaverappa.

Will Jacks
IPL 2024: RCB Lose Will Jacks; RR Jos Buttler As First Batch Of English Players Leave

BY PTI

RR Vs PBKS, Match 65 Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted only two games so far in the IPL, with the team batting first winning on both occasions. Win the toss and bat first could be the way to go on Wednesday too.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.

Rajasthan Royals need one more win to guarantee themselves an IPL 2024 play-offs spot.
Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Match 65 Preview

BY PTI

RR Vs PBKS, Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) and Rajasthan Royals have faced off 27 times in IPL so far, and Punjab have won 11 matches, while RR have emerged victors 16 times. Of the last five clashes, the Rajasthan franchise has won four and PBKS one.

RR Vs PBKS, Match 65 Weather Report

The temperature is likely to hover in the mid 20s (degree Celsius) in Guwahati. There is a forecast for thunderstorms and around 18% chances of rain, but the weather could clear up later in the evening, giving us an uninterrupted match.

