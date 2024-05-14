Cricket

Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Here are the three key player battles that will decide the course of the Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings game

X/@IPL
Arshdeep Singh during practice Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday in Guwahati in a clash that is inconsequential for one team but of great consequence for the other.  (Full IPL Coverage)

This will be the first game this season in Guwahati, the second home of the Royals.

RR are currently on a three-match losing streak and suddenly have lost form at a crucial juncture in the tournament. They are still placed second and are the frontrunners to join Kolkata Knight Riders for a top 2 finish.

However, they will go into the game on Wednesday without their star opener Jos Buttler who has left for national duties.

Sanju Samson smashed 86 off 46 deliveries in match against Delhi Capitals on 7 May, Tuesday. - IPL/BCCI
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Fined For Dissent Following Dismissal

BY PTI

The Kings paid a heavy price for multiple close losses early in the tournament and with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday their dream of making their first playoff in 10 years was also broken.

Now, with only pride left to play for, the Kings would like to show more of the glimpses of their brilliance.

Here are the three key player battles that will decide the course of this game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Vs Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh both showed glimpses of their talent but did not have a consistent season. Singh is the seventh highest wicket-taker this tournament with 16 wickets but his economy is above 10. The left-arm pacer is consistently missing his yorkers as well.

Jaiswal has only 344 runs this season and has not looked at his best. The battle between these two slightly out of touch but quality players will be a good one to watch.

Riyan Parag - X/@RajasthanRoyals
IPL 2024: Conversation With Virat Kohli Really Helped Me During Bad Phase - Riyan Parag

BY PTI

Riyan Parag vs Rahul Chahar

With 4 half-centuries this season, Riyan Parag has finally converted his immense promise into performance. He has taken on spinners in the middle overs and Rahul Chahar will be his target now that he is back on his home ground.

After returning to the side, Chahar has been PBKS' standout bowlers bowling economically and taking crucial wickets. He will have a tough task at hand when he goes head to head with Parag on Wednesday.

Shashank Singh vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Shashank Singh has been totally outstanding this season and his hitting abilities in the middle order will be tested by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal has not been able to maintain his early season form and has gone for runs in his recent outings but Singh has gone on to score consistent runs.

Will Chahal be able to stop Shashank or the right-hander will continue to get the better of all the RR bowlers including Chahal?

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shop, 16 Motorcycles Gutted After Power Transformer Catches Fire In Thane District
  2. Ex-Indian Army Officer With UN Killed In Gaza, First International Casualty In Israel-Hamas Conflict | Who Was He
  3. 'Kejriwal Will Take Strict Action': AAP's Sanjay Singh Confirms Delhi CM's PA 'Misbehaved' With Swati Maliwal
  4. Storm Kills 14 In Mumbai, 1,000 Trees Uprooted In Bengaluru Rain As Weather Goes Wild In Parts Of India | Top Points
  5. Person Can't Be Detained Merely Because Of Non-Cooperation, Says HC As It Quashes LOC Against Man
Entertainment News
  1. Shamita Shetty Reveals Undergoing Surgery For Endometriosis, Shares Video Talking About Her Experience
  2. 'Megalopolis' Teaser Review: Adam Driver Attempts To Create A Utopian Society In This Francis Ford Coppola Directorial
  3. Sunil Pal Bashes Sunil Grover For His 'Vulgar and Cheap' Comedy On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
  4. 3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  5. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
Sports News
  1. Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  3. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Italian Cup
  4. IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin Throw Their Weight Behind 'Impact Player' Rule
  5. Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25
World News
  1. Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder
  2. Israel-India To Deepen Ties For Greater Prosperity: Israel FM
  3. Indonesian Flash Floods: 52 Killed, Rescuers Search Through Rivers, Rubble
  4. Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Miss Teen USA Runner-Up Declines Crown After Winner Resigns
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit In Bengal; 'Over 90% Complaints Disposed, Overall Campaign Violence Free', Says EC
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival