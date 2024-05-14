Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in match 65 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday in Guwahati in a clash that is inconsequential for one team but of great consequence for the other. (Full IPL Coverage)
This will be the first game this season in Guwahati, the second home of the Royals.
RR are currently on a three-match losing streak and suddenly have lost form at a crucial juncture in the tournament. They are still placed second and are the frontrunners to join Kolkata Knight Riders for a top 2 finish.
However, they will go into the game on Wednesday without their star opener Jos Buttler who has left for national duties.
The Kings paid a heavy price for multiple close losses early in the tournament and with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday their dream of making their first playoff in 10 years was also broken.
Now, with only pride left to play for, the Kings would like to show more of the glimpses of their brilliance.
Here are the three key player battles that will decide the course of this game.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Vs Arshdeep Singh
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh both showed glimpses of their talent but did not have a consistent season. Singh is the seventh highest wicket-taker this tournament with 16 wickets but his economy is above 10. The left-arm pacer is consistently missing his yorkers as well.
Jaiswal has only 344 runs this season and has not looked at his best. The battle between these two slightly out of touch but quality players will be a good one to watch.
Riyan Parag vs Rahul Chahar
With 4 half-centuries this season, Riyan Parag has finally converted his immense promise into performance. He has taken on spinners in the middle overs and Rahul Chahar will be his target now that he is back on his home ground.
After returning to the side, Chahar has been PBKS' standout bowlers bowling economically and taking crucial wickets. He will have a tough task at hand when he goes head to head with Parag on Wednesday.
Shashank Singh vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Shashank Singh has been totally outstanding this season and his hitting abilities in the middle order will be tested by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chahal has not been able to maintain his early season form and has gone for runs in his recent outings but Singh has gone on to score consistent runs.
Will Chahal be able to stop Shashank or the right-hander will continue to get the better of all the RR bowlers including Chahal?