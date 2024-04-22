Cricket

IPL 2024: Conversation With Virat Kohli Really Helped Me During Bad Phase - Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals' Parag has been in top form this season, and is currently third in the list of highest run-scorers with 318 runs in seven matches

Advertisement

X/@RajasthanRoyals
Riyan Parag Photo: X/@RajasthanRoyals
info_icon

When Riyan Parag first arrived on the scene, he was known more for his unabashed expression of opinions on social media than for his batting. But then came a "good 10-15 minutes" of advice from the great Virat Kohli, and things changed for the better.  (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

From facing criticism for speaking his mind instead of delivering drab cliches in media interaction or on social media, the 22-year-old player from Assam is now staking a claim for India selection with stellar performances this IPL season.

On asking Kohli for advice, Parag told JioCinema, "In my second year, I was having a bad phase in the IPL. I was discussing with him on how to get out of that phase and how he used to handle similar situations, so I can learn from his experience as well.

Advertisement

"He gave me a good 10-15 minutes of his time and shared a few things with me, I think that really helped me."

Rajasthan Royals' Parag has been in top form this season, and is currently third in the list of highest run-scorers with 318 runs in seven matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli chats with the umpire after he is given out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 21, 2024. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50 Percent Of His Match Fee For Outburst At Umpires

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Besides Kohli, Parag has also learned a lot from another cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who was previously associated with the RR franchise.

"I learnt a lot. Cricket-wise, we know he's one of the best in the business, one of the greatest cricketers of our time.

Advertisement

"Outside cricket, how we should conduct ourselves, get involved with the crowd, social media, and how to generally present ourselves outside of cricket, is something I learnt a lot about, from him."

Speaking about his maiden season in the IPL in 2019, Parag said the feeling was surreal when he first went out to bat, in a match against Chennai Super Kings with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni standing a few feet from the newcomer.

Replays showing Virat Kohli's dismissal - X/@StarSportsIndia
Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR

BY Gaurav Thakur

"It was a surreal feeling. I don't really remember how I was exactly feeling but I was nervous for sure. Playing against CSK, going in to bat, with Dhoni behind the wicket, was a surreal moment for sure, I'll never forget that. I was more excited than nervous and enjoyed every bit of it."

On his role in the team, Parag added, "I think my role in the first year is one of my favourite roles to play in T20 cricket. Batting in the middle order, chipping in with a couple of overs, and being exceptional in the field.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts after getting out during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on April 15, 2024. - Kashif Masood/AP
IPL 2024: RCB Can't Always Rely On Virat Kohli, Domestic Players Need To Step Up - Varun Aaron

BY PTI

"I've always considered myself an all-rounder, it's just about going into the IPL and executing all of that, which I did in the domestic season."

Parag considers himself lucky that he is currently getting to train under RR's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

Advertisement

"He's a wonderful coach. He lets players do everything. I know he's got his tactics behind all the noise, but he lets his players express themselves."

Finally, when the discussion turned to handling social media criticism, he had this to say, "I keep it very simple. If I have an opinion on something, I share it on social media. But I am not waiting for people in my social media to have their opinions, and then going through their opinions. I share my opinion and say what I want to say, but that's it."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami