Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts after getting out during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on April 15, 2024. Photo: Kashif Masood/AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts after getting out during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on April 15, 2024. Photo: Kashif Masood/AP