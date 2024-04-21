Who won yesterday's IPL match? Delhi Capitals (DC) played host to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (April 20) in a battle to take the ascendancy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against SRH in match 35 of the IPL 2024. However, SRH openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) put on a 100-plus stand for the opening partnership as they bludgeoned the DC bowlers.
Sharma was out in the seventh over not before bringing the visitors' 100-run mark inside five overs.
It seemed two quick wickets of Aiden Markram (1) and Heinrich Klaasen (15) would bring DC back in the game, however, Shahbaz Ahmed scored a cracking 59 to give his side yet another 200-plus score on the board.
SRH have now gone on to score 250-plus totals three times in franchise T20 cricket, tying up with Surrey Cricket Club in the UK.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 266/7 in 20 overs.
For DC, Kuldeep Yadav (4/55) was the pick of the bowlers in what was a below-par performance for the home team.
In reply, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (16) and David Warner (1) early on but Jake Fraser-McGurk (65) and Abishek Porel (42) took on the onus of counter-attacking against SRH bowlers.
However, post their wickets, DC looked toothless as only Pant (44) mustered something in what was a sorry state of affairs for the home team. DC batters finally caved in as they lost by 67 runs.
For SRH, T Natarajan (4/19) was the pick of the bunch in the bowling attack.
Brief scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 266/7 in 20 overs (Travis Head 89, Abhishek Sharma 46, Shahbaz Ahmed 59 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 4/55) beat Delhi Capitals: 199 all out in 19.1 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 65, Abhishek Porel 42, Rishabh Pant 44; T Natarajan 4/19).
With the win, SRH have moved second in the IPL point table. DC are seventh with six points from eight games.