KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50 Percent Of His Match Fee For Outburst At Umpires

Virat Kohli has been fined 50% of his match fee for lashing out at the umpire during the second clash between RCB and KKR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli chats with the umpire after he is given out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, India, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
During the second clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Royal Challenges Bengaluru didn't just face a painful 1-run defeat, but also a big controversy - the 'Virat Kohli No Ball' controversy, that slapped him with a hefty fine by BCCI on April 22, Monday. (More Cricket News)

Everyone saw how unhappy Kohli was with the on-ground umpires decision that sent him off the field for a 7-ball 18, in a match that was meant to bring glory to the 7-match winless RCB. He went on lashing at the referee for Harshit Patel's delivery which was a no-ball according to him. This breached the IPL Code of Conduct, and resulted in a punishment later.

In the press release of IPL, they stated, "Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024."

Virat Kohli was furious over his dismissal after he was given out off a full toss, which he felt was over waist height. - IPL/BCCI
"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Even after the hawk eye track's analysis that found the seventh delivery in the third over a fair ball, Virat Kohli left the ground unhappy.

