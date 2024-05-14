Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 15 in match 65 of the Indian Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Assam. (Match Preview | Full Coverage)
Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have won 8 out of their 12 matches, making them likely contenders for the playoffs, irrespective of the outcome of their current match.
Placed second in the 10-team table with 16 points, Royals need to ensure one win in their next two 'home' games in Guwahati. That will be enough to seal a last four berth.
For the past few years, Guwahati has been Royals' second home base and it was a strategic move by the franchise having invested a good six years in tapping Parag's potential.
On the other hand, PBKS are not having a great season. They managed to secure victories in four out of their twelve matches so far. Despite being led by Sam Curran in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS have already been eliminated from the tournament. With only two wins in their last five matches, PBKS find themselves at the bottom of the points table.
RR Vs PBKS Head to Head
In the 27 IPL matches played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) so far, RR emerged victorious in 16, while PBKS won 11. RR's highest total against PBKS stands at 226, whereas PBKS' highest total against RR is 223.
Live streaming details of the RR Vs PBKS match in IPL 2024:
When is the RR Vs PBKS IPL 2024 match?
The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on May 15 in match 65 of the Indian Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the RR Vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the RR Vs PBKS cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Matthew Short, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.