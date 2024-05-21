Cricket

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler, Sam Curran Back ECB's Decision To Recall Players For National Duty

Buttler, who opens the batting for RR, defended the move and said playing for England was the best way to prepare for the T20 World Cup

Photo: X/@IPL
Jos Buttler Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

England skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup Jos Buttler and allrounder Sam Curran have both put their weight behind England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision of pulling its players out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for national duty. (IPL Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Three teams in IPL 2024 playoffs had important English players who left for national duty just before the league stage ended. Will Jacks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Phil Salt for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were key players that had to leave IPL before the knockout rounds.

Buttler, who opens the batting for RR, defended the move and said playing for England was the best way to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH - Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks

BY Gaurav Thakur

"I said, 'Look, as an England captain, my main priority is to be playing for England,'" Buttler told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's my personal opinion that there shouldn't be any international cricket that clashes with the IPL. I think that these games have been in the calendar for a long time. Of course, leading into a World Cup, your No. 1 priority is playing for England and performing for England. I feel like this is the best preparation," he said.

The player of the tournament for the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Sam Curran, echoed the same sentiment.

"It was a decision that was made, that it was probably the right thing for us all to come back," Curran told ESPNCricinfo.

"It was only fair for all franchise to lose a player each or so… it would have been quite harsh if some franchises got to keep a couple of players and then some didn't," the all-rounder, who led Punjab Kings to a ninth-placed finish in the absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan who was injured early in the season.

Will Jacks - X/@IPL
IPL 2024: RCB Lose Will Jacks; RR Jos Buttler As First Batch Of English Players Leave

BY PTI

To prepare for the T20 World Cup, England are hosting Pakistan for a four-match T20I series starting from May 22.

Defending champions England are in Group B alongside arch-rivals Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The Jos Buttler-led side opens its campaign against Scotland on June 4.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins June 1, with for the first time in history, 20 teams vying for the prestigious trophy. The tournament takes place in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  2. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  5. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. Geneva Open: Yannick Hanfmann Denies Andy Murray Meeting With Novak Djokovic
  3. IPL 2024: Jos Buttler, Sam Curran Back ECB's Decision To Recall Players For National Duty
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders Grab Ticket To Finale With A 8-Wicket Win - As It Happened
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders Humble Sunrisers Hyderabad To Enter Final
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi