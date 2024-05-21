IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks

The IPL 2024 is in its last phase with the knockout matches to begin soon. The dramatic league stage which ended on Sunday saw run fests every other day and in total 14 centuries being scored.
Kolkata Knight Riders topped the table at the end of the league stage with 20 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped Rajasthan Royals on net run rate for the second spot after both finished with 17 points.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned the final playoff spot in an astonishing turnaround after winning their last six games.
With the league stage now complete, it is time to take a look at some of the better performances from the first 70 games of the season. Here we look at the fastest of the 14 centuries scored in the tournament so far.
Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan
50 balls vs CSK
GT's batting was a bit lacklustre this season but the one time they were good, they were really good.
Opening the batting, the Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan took the charge against CSK bowlers and put up an opening stand of 210 runs. The joint-highest opening partnership in the history of IPL.
Both of them brought up their centuries on the 50th ball they played. The duo is joint-fifth in terms of fastest centuries of the season.
Sunil Narine
49 balls vs RR
One thing that absolutely no one had seen coming before this season was Sunil Narine scoring an IPL century. But the legend that he is, he did just that.
Against the bowling attack of the season, Narine flexed his hitting muscles getting to his maiden T20 century in just 49 balls.
He hit 13 fours and six sixes and ended up with 109 runs.
Jonny Bairstow
45 balls vs KKR
Punjab Kings needed a Jonny Bairstow special if they had any hope of surmounting the 261 scored by KKR in the first innings. And when his team needed him the most, an out of form Bairstow showed his magic.
A 45-ball century from the Englishman formed the bedrock of PBKS historic chase of 262 at the Eden Gardens. Bairstow won the Player Of The Match award for his special efforts.
Will Jacks
41 balls vs GT
This has to be among the most ridiculous innings ever played in the IPL. With GT spinners operating in full flow, Jacks was looking clueless and had somehow managed to be on 17 from 17.
In his next 24 balls, he smashed 84. That is close to four runs every single ball. It was a crazy knock.
6,1,4,6,6nb,2,6,4,0,6,6,4,6,6 were his scores on the last 14 balls he played.
Travis Head
39 balls vs RCB
The fastest century of the season was the fifth fastest in all of IPL history and it came from the bat of none other than Travis Head.
The Australian has lit up the IPL and his best innings was his incredible ton at the M Chinnaswamy stadium to help SRH score 287, the highest total in IPL history.
IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule
Qualifier 1
Tuesday May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad
Eliminator
Wednesday May 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ahmedabad
Qualifier 2
Friday May 24: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Chennai
Final
Sunday May 26: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Chennai