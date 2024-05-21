Cricket

IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks

With the league stage now complete, it is time to take a look at some of the better performances from the first 70 games of the season. Here we look at the fastest of the 14 centuries scored in the tournament so far

Travis Head
IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
info_icon

The IPL 2024 is in its last phase with the knockout matches to begin soon. The dramatic league stage which ended on Sunday saw run fests every other day and in total 14 centuries being scored.

Kolkata Knight Riders topped the table at the end of the league stage with 20 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped Rajasthan Royals on net run rate for the second spot after both finished with 17 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned the final playoff spot in an astonishing turnaround after winning their last six games.

With the league stage now complete, it is time to take a look at some of the better performances from the first 70 games of the season. Here we look at the fastest of the 14 centuries scored in the tournament so far.

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

50 balls vs CSK

Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma, left, and captain Shubman Gill celebrate a wicket in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo /Ajit Solanki
IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

GT's batting was a bit lacklustre this season but the one time they were good, they were really good.

Opening the batting, the Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan took the charge against CSK bowlers and put up an opening stand of 210 runs. The joint-highest opening partnership in the history of IPL.

Both of them brought up their centuries on the 50th ball they played. The duo is joint-fifth in terms of fastest centuries of the season.

Sunil Narine

49 balls vs RR

One thing that absolutely no one had seen coming before this season was Sunil Narine scoring an IPL century. But the legend that he is, he did just that.

Against the bowling attack of the season, Narine flexed his hitting muscles getting to his maiden T20 century in just 49 balls.

He hit 13 fours and six sixes and ended up with 109 runs.

Jonny Bairstow

45 balls vs KKR

Punjab Kings needed a Jonny Bairstow special if they had any hope of surmounting the 261 scored by KKR in the first innings. And when his team needed him the most, an out of form Bairstow showed his magic.

A 45-ball century from the Englishman formed the bedrock of PBKS historic chase of 262 at the Eden Gardens. Bairstow won the Player Of The Match award for his special efforts.

Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has 17 wickets in 11 matches till now in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Will Jacks

41 balls vs GT

This has to be among the most ridiculous innings ever played in the IPL. With GT spinners operating in full flow, Jacks was looking clueless and had somehow managed to be on 17 from 17.

In his next 24 balls, he smashed 84. That is close to four runs every single ball. It was a crazy knock.

6,1,4,6,6nb,2,6,4,0,6,6,4,6,6 were his scores on the last 14 balls he played.

Jos Buttler pulled off the highest run chase in the history of IPL - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: From Jos Buttler's Ton To Jake Fraser-McGurk Going Berserk - 5 Best Knocks So Far

BY Gaurav Thakur

Travis Head

39 balls vs RCB

The fastest century of the season was the fifth fastest in all of IPL history and it came from the bat of none other than Travis Head.

The Australian has lit up the IPL and his best innings was his incredible ton at the M Chinnaswamy stadium to help SRH score 287, the highest total in IPL history.

IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1

Tuesday May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Eliminator

Wednesday May 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

Qualifier 2

Friday May 24: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Chennai

Final

Sunday May 26: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Chennai

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  2. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  3. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  5. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  2. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  4. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  5. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  4. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  5. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus