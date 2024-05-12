Indian Premier League (IPL) is no village league. Featuring the creme de la creme of global talent, this T20 cricket league clocks viewership in millions every match day and the talking points are endless. A stunning catch carries on for days on end, a blistering century hits the headlines, and reels of unplayable deliveries are played over and over again. Then there are the missteps. (Full Coverage)
So, it's no surprise that there are dos and don'ts to govern the league. Formulated by the all-powerful Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), the 'IPL Code of Conduct' forewarned the players and everyone else associated with the league to follow and respect the rules. Cricket is still a gentleman's game, after all!
"The Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials," according to the Indian board "is adopted and implemented as part of the BCCI’s continuing efforts to maintain the public image, popularity and integrity of the League by providing:
(a) an effective means to deter any participant or other relevant person from conducting themselves improperly on and off the ‘field-of-play’ or in a manner that is contrary to the ‘Spirit of Cricket’; and
(b) a robust disciplinary procedure pursuant to which all matters of improper conduct can be dealt with fairly, with certainty and in an expeditious manner."
Kolkata Knight Rider vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3rd Match: KKR bowler Harshit Rana was fined 60 per cent (10% and 50%) of his match for committing two Level 1 offences (Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct).
With that here's a look at the players who have been either sanctioned or penalised for violating the code of conduct:
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 33rd Match: MI's batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard were fined 20 per cent each of their respective match fees. Both were guilty of committing a Level 1 offence (Article 2.20).
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 36th Match: RCB batter Virat Kohli was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence (Article 2.8).
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 37th Match: PBKS's Sam Curran was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for committing a Level 1 offence (Article 2.8)
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 40th Match: Rasikh Salam Dar of DC was accused of committing a Level 1 offence (Article 2.5).
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 43rd Match: MI's Ishan Kishan was fined 10 per cent of his match fees for committing a Level 1 offence (Article 2.2).
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 47th Match: KKR's Harshit Rana was found committing a second Level 1 offence (Article 2.5), and was fined 100 per cent of his match fee and suspended for a match.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 56th Match: RR captain Sanju Samson was fined 30 per cent of his match fees for committing a Level 1 offence (Article 2.8). He was fined 30 per cent of his match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 60th Match: KKR's Ramandeep Singh was fined 20 per cent of his match fees for committing a Level 1 offence (Article 2.20).