IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Mumbai Indians ELIMINATED As SRH Demolish LSG

MI have become the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs contention in the 2024 IPL season with 8 points from 12 matches. Despite their dedication and new concepts, the five-time champions, now under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, failed to make the same impact they once did under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Not only on the field but also off the field the team faced backlash from fans, and on an extreme level.