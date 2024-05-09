Cricket

IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Mumbai Indians ELIMINATED As SRH Demolish LSG

With SunRisers Hyderabad dismantling Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets in a match that witnessed the fastest-ever run chase in history by Pat Cummins' side, Mumbai Indians hopes for IPL 2024 playoffs shattered

BCCI
Mumbai Indians in action during match 41 of IPL 2024 against DC on April 27. Photo: BCCI
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) continued their streak of record-breaking showdowns in match 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on May 8, Wednesday, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), clinching victory in a mere 45 minutes, and only 9.4 overs. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI), observing from far, the disheartening news of their elimination from the playoffs race. (Full Coverage)

MI have become the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs contention in the 2024 IPL season with 8 points from 12 matches. Despite their dedication and new concepts, the five-time champions, now under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, failed to make the same impact they once did under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Not only on the field but also off the field the team faced backlash from fans, and on an extreme level.

SunRisers Hyderabad regained their form, led by Travis Head's explosive 30-ball 86 and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 28-ball 75. The openers sealed a commanding 10-wicket victory against LSG, chasing down the target of 166 runs. This remarkable feat stands as the fastest run chase in IPL history. However, this defeat deals a blow to KL Rahul's side's playoff hopes, leaving them in sixth place with 12 points from 12 matches. Moreover, this loss of LSG also spells the end of the path for the Mumbai Indians, who had been awaiting an SRH defeat to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain, ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2024. - AP
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup

BY Jayanta Oinam

Why Mumbai Indians Can't Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoff?

Playing 12 matches and suffering defeats in 8, this season has indeed been a nightmare for Mumbai. Neither their batting nor bowling units managed to shine, except for the exceptional performance by talented pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who held the purple cap with 18 wickets to his name.

Now, Mumbai Indians are left with 2 more matches against - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants. Let's say MI win all, even then Pandya's team can only accumulate 12 points by the end of the league stage. However, there are already three teams boasting 14 points or more - KKR, RR, and SRH. Besides, the upcoming clash between LSG (12) and Delhi Capitals (12) will see one of them earning two points, surpassing MI.

At this stage, the only dream MI can see is to end the season on a high note, aiming for a shining moment amidst the darkest of their campaign.

