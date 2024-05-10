Impact Player Rule In IPL: A Boon or Bane? BCCI Opens Up, Says 'Will Consult Players, Franchises'

The Impact Player rule has been the talk of the town and also among the hottest topics since its introduction. Posts upon posts on X, Instagram stories, commentators questioning, playing sharing opinions – it has had it all. (More Cricket News)
The rule has also grabbed massive criticism and has been referred to one of the main reasons for the astronomical scores that have been touched in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah opened up on the matter and mentioned it was more of an experiment rather than a permanent rule. He also spoke about the other side of the coin that displays a different picture with the rule creating opportunities for youngsters and Indian players.
"Impact player rule was brought in as a test case. On the bright side, it is providing additional playing opportunities to two Indian players. Isn't it important that two Indian players are getting a chance? The game is also becoming more competitive," Jay Shah was quoted as saying by the PTI.
However, Shah also told that the board will consult the players, franchises and also the broadcasters after the T20 World Cup before taking any decision about the future of the Impact Player rule.
"But still, if the players feel that this is not alright we will speak on it. After the IPL and the World Cup, we will have a meeting and decide. After the World Cup, we will consult with players, franchise and broadcasters and decide about the future course. It's not a permanent rule nor am I saying we will move past it," he added.
The rule was first put to trail in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy permitting teams to bring in an another player as the 12th one at any juncture or scenario of the game and was later introduced in the 2023 IPL season.