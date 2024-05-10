The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will invite applications for the senior national team's new head coach before Rohit Sharma & Co. leave for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The inaugural T20 World champions had to convince current coach Rahul Dravid for an extension till the carnival in the West Indies and the United States of America with no time to solve the coaching jigsaw. (More Cricket News)
However, the BCCI seems to have learnt from their previous mistake with pressure looking them in the eye having not won an ICC event for over a decade. Dravid, if willing to continue, will have to re-apply for the position.
"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Jay Shah, the board secretary, was quoted as saying by the PTI.
The BCCI does not seem to be big on the philosophy England have taken, having appointed separate red-ball and white-ball format coaches for the senior men’s team. Shah also stressed on India’s power-packed arsenal having all-format players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.
"There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Shah added.
India have been placed in Group A alongside co-hosts USA, arch-rivals Pakistan, Canada and Ireland. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.