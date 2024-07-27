Cricket

ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future

Reports earlier this week suggested the decision had already been made to dispense with Mott's services, with Eoin Morgan a contender to succeed him

Matthew-Mott-ECB-England-Coach
Matthew Mott became England's white-ball coach in 2022.
info_icon

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould has denied reports a decision has already been made on Matthew Mott's future as white-ball coach. (More Cricket News)

Mott's future has been called into question in the aftermath of England's failure to defend their T20 World Cup crown in the United States and West Indies, losing to India in the semi-finals.

Mott also oversaw England's calamitous 50-over World Cup campaign last year, as they lost six of their nine matches in India and crashed out in the group stage.

Reports earlier this week suggested the decision had already been made to dispense with Mott's services, with Eoin Morgan a contender to succeed him, though the former limited-overs captain has since said he has no interest in the role.

Asked by BBC Test Match Special if Mott's future had already been decided, Gould said: "That's not true. That's certainly not true.

"Matthew Mott is a really good guy and coach. He's got a great track record and it is the same with [captain] Jos [Buttler].

Eoin Morgan has worked as a pundit since retiring - null
Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan

BY Stats Perform

"We are always assessing options - that is what happens in high-performance sport, you are always assessing your options.

"You never want to be drawn into being given the dreaded vote of confidence or anything like that. Competitive sport always brings scrutiny and decisions.

"We'll constantly want to assess our options but we'll always want to do the right thing by the sport, the team and individuals."

