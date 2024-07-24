Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan says the timing is not right for him to take over as England's limited-overs coach if Matthew Mott departs. (More Cricket News)
Speculation has suggested Mott could leave his role following England's failure to defend their T20 World Cup crown in the United States and West Indies last month, losing to India in the semi-finals.
Morgan captained the side to glory at 2019's 50-over World Cup and retired from international cricket in 2022, having been credited with transforming England's white-ball culture.
The 37-year-old, who played 225 ODIs and 102 T20Is for England, has been tipped to coach his country in the future, but he is not tempted by the role at this moment.
"I've been asked a lot over the last couple of months about the role and whether I would take it on," he told Sky Sports.
"My answer has simply been, the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right.
"Yes, I want to coach down the line, but I've got a young family and I spend a lot more time at home.
"I'm loving what I'm doing, watching cricket through this [punditry work].
"This news is news to me. It's not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future. Only time will tell what will happen."
England's T20 World Cup campaign followed a miserable defence of their ODI crown in India last year, where they lost six of their nine games and crashed out in the group stage.