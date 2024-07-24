Cricket

Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan says the timing is not right for him to take over as England's limited-overs coach if Matthew Mott departs

Eoin Morgan as a pundit
Eoin Morgan has worked as a pundit since retiring
info_icon

Eoin Morgan says the timing is not right for him to take over as England's limited-overs coach if Matthew Mott departs. (More Cricket News)

Speculation has suggested Mott could leave his role following England's failure to defend their T20 World Cup crown in the United States and West Indies last month, losing to India in the semi-finals.

Morgan captained the side to glory at 2019's 50-over World Cup and retired from international cricket in 2022, having been credited with transforming England's white-ball culture.

The 37-year-old, who played 225 ODIs and 102 T20Is for England, has been tipped to coach his country in the future, but he is not tempted by the role at this moment.

"I've been asked a lot over the last couple of months about the role and whether I would take it on," he told Sky Sports.

"My answer has simply been, the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PCA (@thepca)

"Yes, I want to coach down the line, but I've got a young family and I spend a lot more time at home.

"I'm loving what I'm doing, watching cricket through this [punditry work].

"This news is news to me. It's not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future. Only time will tell what will happen."

England's T20 World Cup campaign followed a miserable defence of their ODI crown in India last year, where they lost six of their nine games and crashed out in the group stage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  3. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  4. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Hayes Out To Make History With USWNT
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Wendie Renard Believes This Is France's 'Time To Strike'
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More
  4. MLS All-Stars Vs Liga MX All-Stars: Prediction, Key Players - Expect High-Quality Contest
  5. Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet On July 27 To Condemn Union Budget 2024
  2. Allahabad HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against Declaring June 25 As 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
  3. CUET Result 2024: CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon | Marking Scheme & Other Details
  4. 'Satyamev Jayate': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan After SC Verdict On NEET Row;
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kupwara; 1 Soldier Dead After Gunfight In Poonch
Entertainment News
  1. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  2. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  3. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
  2. Russia Passes Bill To Broaden 'Undesirable' Organisation Criteria
  3. Cocaine Sharks Found In Brazil, Scientists Brace For Erratic Behaviour
  4. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  5. Young Pilot, Living Her Dream', Dies In 'Fluke' Accident In New York | Details
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights