England 2-0 Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Phil Foden's 'Smile Is Back' After Impressing In New Role

Foden and Bellingham were both introduced just past the hour, and the Manchester City man caught the eye with an impressive late show, teeing up Eberechi Eze's 90th-minute clincher

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Phil Foden
Phil Foden was more of a nine than his 10 suggested for England on Thursday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Phil Foden starred as ENG beat SER to a 2-0 scoreline

  • Foden and Bellingham were both introduced just past the hour

  • Foden created three chances overall

Phil Foden could not hide his excitement after returning to the England fray with a fine cameo off the bench in a 2-0 win over Serbia.

England had already secured their spot at next year's World Cup before Thursday's qualifier, with the pre-match focus largely placed on Thomas Tuchel's plethora of attacking talent and subsequent decisions.

Tuchel asserted in the build-up that key duo Foden and Jude Bellingham could not both feature in the same side behind talisman Harry Kane, and Morgan Rogers again started in the number 10 role at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka smashed home a gorgeous 28th-minute volley to put England ahead, though the central storyline soon came to the fore in the second half.

Foden and Bellingham were both introduced just past the hour, and the Manchester City man caught the eye with an impressive late show, teeing up Eberechi Eze's 90th-minute clincher.

"I'm so happy to be back in the squad. Great players and I'm enjoying it," Foden told ITV Sport after a showing that Tuchel will have noted.

"I thought I did well, I created a few chances and was unlucky not to put a couple away. Overall, I have to be happy with the impact."

Related Content
Related Content

Tuchel had suggested Foden could operate as a "nine and a half", providing cover for out-and-out striker Kane in a false-nine role.

That position was what Foden was thrust into late on, and the playmaker did well further forward, managing two shots and twice teeing up Eze, with the latter chance converted.

Foden created three chances overall, the most of any player in the match, despite only coming on in the 64th minute.

"I'll play wherever the manager puts me," Foden added. "I can play multiple positions, and I was happy to come on as a false nine.

"I enjoyed it. Maybe it will get the best out of me, only time will tell.

"There are quality players all over the pitch. I know there is pressure on me to perform at Man City and I just have to keep my head down and earn my place. The smile is back."

Eze's late strike saw him score on consecutive England appearances for the first time, after finding the net just once in his first 13 games for his country.

His well-taken finish also made it only the fifth time that two Arsenal players have scored in the same match for England, and the first since November 2021 against San Marino (Saka and Emile Smith Rowe).

"Another good performance. I'm happy to score and help the team, which is important," Eze said in his own post-match interview with ITV.

As for the competition around the number-10 role, he added: "There's a lot of talent in the team. You can see the players here and the types that aren't here as well.

"It's the type of competition you want to be up against, and it is going to help the team for sure."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack