England 2-0 Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Phil Foden's 'Smile Is Back' After Impressing In New Role

Phil Foden could not hide his excitement after returning to the England fray with a fine cameo off the bench in a 2-0 win over Serbia.
England had already secured their spot at next year's World Cup before Thursday's qualifier, with the pre-match focus largely placed on Thomas Tuchel's plethora of attacking talent and subsequent decisions.
Tuchel asserted in the build-up that key duo Foden and Jude Bellingham could not both feature in the same side behind talisman Harry Kane, and Morgan Rogers again started in the number 10 role at Wembley.
Bukayo Saka smashed home a gorgeous 28th-minute volley to put England ahead, though the central storyline soon came to the fore in the second half.
Foden and Bellingham were both introduced just past the hour, and the Manchester City man caught the eye with an impressive late show, teeing up Eberechi Eze's 90th-minute clincher.
"I'm so happy to be back in the squad. Great players and I'm enjoying it," Foden told ITV Sport after a showing that Tuchel will have noted.
"I thought I did well, I created a few chances and was unlucky not to put a couple away. Overall, I have to be happy with the impact."
Tuchel had suggested Foden could operate as a "nine and a half", providing cover for out-and-out striker Kane in a false-nine role.
That position was what Foden was thrust into late on, and the playmaker did well further forward, managing two shots and twice teeing up Eze, with the latter chance converted.
Foden created three chances overall, the most of any player in the match, despite only coming on in the 64th minute.
"I'll play wherever the manager puts me," Foden added. "I can play multiple positions, and I was happy to come on as a false nine.
"I enjoyed it. Maybe it will get the best out of me, only time will tell.
"There are quality players all over the pitch. I know there is pressure on me to perform at Man City and I just have to keep my head down and earn my place. The smile is back."
Eze's late strike saw him score on consecutive England appearances for the first time, after finding the net just once in his first 13 games for his country.
His well-taken finish also made it only the fifth time that two Arsenal players have scored in the same match for England, and the first since November 2021 against San Marino (Saka and Emile Smith Rowe).
"Another good performance. I'm happy to score and help the team, which is important," Eze said in his own post-match interview with ITV.
As for the competition around the number-10 role, he added: "There's a lot of talent in the team. You can see the players here and the types that aren't here as well.
"It's the type of competition you want to be up against, and it is going to help the team for sure."