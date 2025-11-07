Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden Called Up To England Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham have been called up by Thomas Tuchel
Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham have been recalled to Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers later this month.
Foden and Bellingham return to the Three Lions set-up for their clashes with Serbia and Albania, while Bournemouth's Alex Scott received his first senior call-up.
England have already qualified for next year's World Cup following their thumping 5-0 win over Latvia on October 14, with Harry Kane scoring twice at Daugavas Stadiona.
The two fixtures will be England's final competitive outings before FIFA's flagship tournament, with Tuchel aiming to have a look at all the options available to him.
Manchester City's Foden had not been picked in Tuchel's last three squads, with his last appearance for his country coming against Latvia back in March.
The 25-year-old has rediscovered the form that he showed in 2023-24, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.
He scored twice during the Citizens' 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, and he will be keen to recapture that form on the international stage under Tuchel.
Bellingham, meanwhile, returns after missing out on the October squad, having missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury which he underwent surgery to repair.
He has registered four goal involvements (three goals, one assist) in 10 outings in all competitions for Real Madrid, which includes a goal in their Clasico win over Barcelona.
Scott has been rewarded for his fine start under high-flying Bournemouth, having been part of the England side that won the European Under-21 Championship in the summer.
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, Man City defender Nico O'Reilly and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton are the other players back in the squad.
The players dropped from the last international break are Morgan Gibbs-White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, James Trafford and Ollie Watkins.
Among other players left out are Brighton's Danny Welbeck, Everton loanee Jack Grealish, and Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
England host Serbia at Wembley Stadium on November 13 before travelling to Albania three days later in their final Group K game.