England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Run Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

West Indies will take on England to kickoff their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights journey on June 20, Thursday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Windies advanced to the Super 8s with full eight points from four matches and the NRR of +3.257 defeating - Afghanistan, New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, all with massive margins.
England, on the other hand, faced scares in their passage to the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they not only had to win games themselves but also were dependant on other team's fate. However, the defending champions succeeded in turning the fortunes in their favour as they defeated Namibia by 41 runs and Scotland lost their match to Australia to stay behind in terms of NRR.
Now, before the England vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup match begins, check the important numbers including the top run scorers, most wicket takers, best bowling figures and more
England Vs West Indies Head to Head
Matches Played - 29
England won - 12
West Indies won - 17
England Vs West Indies: Top Run Scorers
The top run scorer from team England is their captain Jos Buttler with 3116 runs from 110 innings under his name. From West Indies, Nicholas Pooran stands first in the list scoring 2012 runs in 84 innings.
England Vs West Indies: Most Wicket-Takers
Adil Rashid of England has bagged most wickets for his side in the T20 cricket format with 115 wickets from 106 innings. Meanwhile, Andre Russell from West Indies tops the chart with 54 wickets from 68 innings to his name.
England Vs West Indies: Best Bowling Figure
Sam Curran holds the best bowling figure from the current squad of England who took 5 wickets conceding 10 runs in 3.4 overs with an economy rate of 2.72 in a match against Afghanistan in 2022.
From West Indies current squad, Obed McCoy achieved the best bowling figure of 5 wickets conceding 17 runs in 4.0 overs with and economy rate of 4.25 in a match against India in 2022.
England Vs West Indies: Squads
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph