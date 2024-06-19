Cricket

England Vs West Indies, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

England and West Indies are set to face each other in their first Super Eight match of Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Gros Islet in St Lucia on Thursday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the ENG vs WI match

Nicholas Pooran batting against Afghanistan in T20 WC 2024.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
The defending champions of the ICC T20 World Cup are ready to lock horns with the unbeaten West Indies in their first Super Eight match of Group 2 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The hosts are coming after winning all four group-stage matches and finishing as the topper of Group C. In their last match, Rovman Powell and his men hammered Afghanistan and handed them a 104-run defeat at the same venue.

The Jos Buttler-led English side have not been up to the mark and will be eyeing to bounce back against the hosts on Thursday in hope of getting an early lead in the group.

Nicholas Pooran is in red-hot form and their deep batting lineup has been a positive point for West Indies. England, on the other hand, also have multiple all-rounders in the team and will give tough competition to the Windies.

Here's all you need to know about the England vs West Indies, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match 42:

When is England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?

England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match will be played on June 20, Thursday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight, Group 2 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

England vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

