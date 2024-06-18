Cricket

West Indies Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran's Explosive 98 Powers WI To 104-Run Victory Against AFG

With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions WI who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98. It was the highest total for the hosts in men's T20 World Cups