Cricket

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup Debacle: Ex-President Arif Alvi Responds To Alleged Gary Kirsten Comments After Tournament Exit

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday, 17th June, reacted to the reports of Gary Kirsten’s comments about unity among the Pakistan players in the squad after their elimination from the T20 World Cup

AP
Gary Kirsten has criticised Pakistan's poor decision-making following their six-run defeat to India at the T20 World Cup Photo: AP
info_icon

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday, 17th June, reacted to the reports of Gary Kirsten’s comments about unity among the Pakistan players in the squad after their elimination from the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

“For us in Pakistan there is an easy solution to this serious allegation. This is an attack on the solidarity & integrity of Pakistan. We have information from credible sources (cipher) that cannot be revealed that he is working under the direct influence of foreign interests against our ideology. The patron of the PCB has ordered immediate action that includes registration of FIRs in all the cricket playing centers of Pakistan and his name is put on the ECL,” Alvi wrote on his social media platform X.

“For Gary! Dont worry, the above is just a pun. Do your best to salvage our beleaguered cricket team,” he then added.

Former President Alvi’s comments came after reports from Kirsten’s team talk following Pakistan’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, crashing out of the group stage of the tournament. 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with coach Gary Kirsten - X/@TheRealPCB
No Unity In Pakistan Team: Gary Kirsten Slams Babar Azam & Co., After T20 World Cup Early Exit

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"There's no unity in Pakistan team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," a report from Geo News quoted Kirsten saying.

Despite finishing the tournament with two back-to-back victories, and several results not going their way, Babar Azam’s men were knocked out of the tournament after their shocking defeat to the United States, which was followed by a heart-crushing defeat to India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  3. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  4. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  5. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024: Dominant NZ Brush Aside PNG With Seven-Wicket Win
  2. Sports News Highlights June 17: AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Head Coach; Romania, Slovakia Win At UEFA Euro 2024
  3. Fastest T20 Century: Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Breaks Chris Gayle's Record - Check Stats
  4. US Open Golf: Bryson DeChambeau 'Would Love' More Rory McIlroy Battles In The Future
  5. Romania 3-0 Ukraine, Euro 2024: Iordanescu Hails 'Limitless Generation' Of Tricolorii Stars
World News
  1. Coffee Lovers In These States Pay The Most (And The Least) For A Regular Coffee
  2. Record Number Of NATO Allies Hitting Defence Spending Target During War In Ukraine
  3. See How 'Inside Out 2' Is A Major Box Office Victory For Pixar
  4. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  5. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s