Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup Debacle: Ex-President Arif Alvi Responds To Alleged Gary Kirsten Comments After Tournament Exit

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday, 17th June, reacted to the reports of Gary Kirsten’s comments about unity among the Pakistan players in the squad after their elimination from the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
“For us in Pakistan there is an easy solution to this serious allegation. This is an attack on the solidarity & integrity of Pakistan. We have information from credible sources (cipher) that cannot be revealed that he is working under the direct influence of foreign interests against our ideology. The patron of the PCB has ordered immediate action that includes registration of FIRs in all the cricket playing centers of Pakistan and his name is put on the ECL,” Alvi wrote on his social media platform X.
“For Gary! Dont worry, the above is just a pun. Do your best to salvage our beleaguered cricket team,” he then added.
Former President Alvi’s comments came after reports from Kirsten’s team talk following Pakistan’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, crashing out of the group stage of the tournament.
"There's no unity in Pakistan team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," a report from Geo News quoted Kirsten saying.
Despite finishing the tournament with two back-to-back victories, and several results not going their way, Babar Azam’s men were knocked out of the tournament after their shocking defeat to the United States, which was followed by a heart-crushing defeat to India.