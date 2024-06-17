ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most Runs As Skipper In Tournament History

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam achieved a remarkable feat after he surpassed MS Dhoni to register the most runs as captain in the T20 World Cup history during his side’s last group fixture against Paul Stirling’s Ireland. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
Azam scored an unbeaten 34-ball 32 in what looked like surviving a scare after Pakistan managed to get home with three wickets to spare. During the course of the innings, the 29-year-old rolled past Dhoni’s 529 runs as captain in the T20 tournament.
Most runs as captain in T20 World Cups
360 - M Jayawardene (11 innings)
352 - Graeme Smith (16 innings)
However, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign did not turn out as they would have wished, crashing out from the group stage after back-to-back defeats. They lost their campaign opener to the United States in a Super Over with Mohammad Amir conceding 18 runs.
In their second game, they lost to arch-rivals India chasing just 120 in New York. With a few results not going their way, Babar Azam’s men were knocked out of the competition despite winning their last two fixtures against Canada and Ireland.