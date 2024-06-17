Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most Runs As Skipper In Tournament History

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam achieved a remarkable feat after he surpassed MS Dhoni to register the most runs as captain in the T20 World Cup history during the side’s last group fixture against Paul Stirling’s Ireland

AP
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan reflected on the mistakes made by the team in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam achieved a remarkable feat after he surpassed MS Dhoni to register the most runs as captain in the T20 World Cup history during his side’s last group fixture against Paul Stirling’s Ireland. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Azam scored an unbeaten 34-ball 32 in what looked like surviving a scare after Pakistan managed to get home with three wickets to spare. During the course of the innings, the 29-year-old rolled past Dhoni’s 529 runs as captain in the T20 tournament. 

Most runs as captain in T20 World Cups

549 - Babar Azam (17 innings)*

529 - MS Dhoni (29 innings)

527 - Kane Williamson (19 innings)

360 - M Jayawardene (11 innings)

352 - Graeme Smith (16 innings)

However, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign did not turn out as they would have wished, crashing out from the group stage after back-to-back defeats. They lost their campaign opener to the United States in a Super Over with Mohammad Amir conceding 18 runs. 

Pakistan players huddle before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. - (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle: Versatile All-Rounders Is What The Doctor Orders

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

In their second game, they lost to arch-rivals India chasing just 120 in New York. With a few results not going their way, Babar Azam’s men were knocked out of the competition despite winning their last two fixtures against Canada and Ireland. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Will Vacate Wayanad: Cong Chief Kharge
  2. Kanchanjunga Express Mishap: Not Goods Train Driver's Fault, Allowed To Pass Red Signals, Says Internal Document
  3. MBA Paper Leak: MP Cong Seeks Arrest Of Defector Akshay Bam As College Link Emerges
  4. Train Accident In West Bengal Kills 8, Rescue Op On At War Footing | In Pics
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
Entertainment News
  1. Zaara Warsi Visits Grandmom's Lucknow Home For Eid To Gorge On Kebabs
  2. How To Look Suave, Dapper And Colourful This Eid? Ranveer Singh Shares Boss Vibes
  3. Blake Lively On Film Adaptation Of 'It Ends With Us': Did Our Best To Honour The Book And Fans
  4. Short Film 'Colonel Kalsi' To Screen At MIFF 2024
  5. Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Romania-Ukraine Underway At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most Runs As Skipper In Tournament History
  3. US Open Golf: 'The Highlight Of My Life', Says Bryson DeChambeau After Second Title
  4. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Can NZ See Boult Off With A Victory?
  5. Serbia At UEFA Euro 2024: Kostic Feared To Have Suffered Ligament Damage In Defeat To England
World News
  1. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  2. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  3. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  4. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  5. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s